Get ready to crank up the excitement because I’ve got my Dazzling Dozen Hoop Happenings from the 2024-25 season. And let me tell you, it was March Madness all year long!

We had Diaper Dandies lighting it up, legendary coaches rewriting the record books and historic moments that had me jumping out of my seat. From coast to coast, buzzer-beaters to blowouts, this season had it ALL, and I’m here to give you the top 12 sizzling storylines that made this year one for the ages.

Sit back, grab your popcorn and get ready for some primetime PTPer action, baby!

The Florida Gators swamp Houston for the title. The Gators are kings of the court, cutting down the nets as your 2025 NCAA men’s basketball national champions. What a ride, what a run! Billy Donovan’s legacy lives on. These Gators were resilient, relentless and ridiculously talented. From Walter Clayton Jr. hitting clutch shots to his stifling defensive stop at the end of the game, Florida brought the heat all season. Cooper Flagg, a legit Diaper Dandy deluxe. This freshman phenom from the Duke Blue Devils was unreal. Points, boards, dimes, steals — he led ’em all. He was so good, he didn’t just live up to the hype, he blew it out of the gym, and he’s your national player of the year. The SEC was absolutely awesome. A hoops heaven all season! Count ’em: Fourteen teams in the Big Dance. That’s a Dandy Dozen, plus two. No conference brought it night in and night out like the Southeastern Conference. We got chalk in the Final Four. For the first time since 2008, all four No. 1 seeds punched their tickets to the promised land: The Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Houston Cougars and Florida Gators. And they didn’t just win, they dominated by over 16 points a pop. Holy Toledo! Calipari to the Razorbacks. After 15 years in Lexington, Kentucky, Coach Cal made a splash by jumping to the Arkansas Razorbacks. And guess what? He had those Hogs dancin’ to the Sweet 16. A real game changer in the SEC. Rick Pitino, are you serious? This guy’s a coaching wizard. He took the St. John’s Red Storm to the top of the Big East for the first time in 40 years. The Red Storm rolled, and Pitino was a national coach of the year. Well deserved. Tom Izzo, Mr. Big Ten. The man, the myth, the March legend became the winningest coach in Big Ten history. Win No. 354 came against Illinois, and you know what? The Michigan State Spartans maestro’s still got that fire in his belly. Rock Chalk royalty. Bill Self passed the legendary Phog Allen to become the winningest coach in Kansas Jayhawks history. That’s elite territory, and Self is sitting on the throne in Jayhawk Nation. Walter Clayton Jr. was Mr. Clutch. When the Florida Gators needed him most in the national title game, Final Four and Elite Eight, he delivered with back-to-back 30-point games and a crucial defensive stop. Now that’s how you lead your squad to its first national championship in nearly two decades. The year of the Diaper Dandies. We’re talking an NBA draft loaded with first-year phenoms: Eighteen (18!) freshmen could go in the first round. And the top 9? All rookies, baby. It was freshman fabulousness all season. The Alabama Crimson Tide went ballistic from beyond the arc. A jaw-dropping 25 triples in their NCAA tourney win over BYU — that’s a record! Mark Sears was cooking with hot sauce: 34 points, 10 3-pointers. That’s what I call a 3-point party, and everyone was invited. Talk about historic: The Temple Owls and Syracuse Orange hit the magical 2,000-win mark. That’s rare air, as they join the all-time elite, the blue bloods of college hoops history.

Let me tell you, this season was un-be-lievable. Hoops hysteria from the opening tip to the title showdown.