Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the unexpected turn of events surrounding her film Dostana 2. The film was shelved by Karan Johar after commencing shooting for a few days.

Initially set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani, Janhvi Kapoor was preparing for her role in Dostana 2, a project under Dharma Productions. However, rumours began swirling in 2021 regarding alleged “unprofessional” behaviour by Kartik Aaryan, leading to his departure from the film and subsequently halting its production.

Did Karan Johar Halt Dostana 2 Due To Kartik Aaryan?

In a conversation with The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her confusion over the film’s abrupt shelving. She stated, “I don’t know either. We had shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well according to me. I don’t know why the film was shelved.”

Reflecting on the timeline, Kapoor mentioned, “We began shooting for that film long before Covid. And then Covid happened and there was a delay of over one-and-a-half years. Then people felt that to restart the film… I don’t know.”

When asked about the reported discord between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, Kapoor refrained from confirming any issues. She stated, “I don’t think it was that. I think work is extremely important for both of them. But unke beech kya hua kya nahi hua, you should ask them about it.”

Kartik Aaryan Has Earlier Addressed His Exit From Dostana 2

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan addressed his departure from the project in an interview with the Indian Express, dismissing rumours and emphasising his focus on his work. He stated, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now). What happens, at times, is people make ‘baat ka batangad’. There is nothing more to it. No one has so much time. Everybody just wants to work, do good work. Other than that, things are just rumours.”

Now, it appears that any disagreements between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have been resolved. In November 2023, on Kartik Aaryan’s 33rd birthday, Karan Johar announced a new film collaboration with the actor, co-produced by Ekta Kapoor. The upcoming film is scheduled for release in August 2025.

