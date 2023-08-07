Reports indicate that PayPal’s stablecoin, PYUSD, was originally intended to be launched in collaboration with FTX on the Solana blockchain in 2022.

However, unforeseen circumstances led to a sudden suspension of these plans. The collaboration between PayPal and FTX for the initial issuance of PYUSD on Solana was unexpectedly put on hold.

According to Colin Wu, the delay was primarily attributed to FTX’s unfortunate crash, which introduced uncertainty and prompted both parties to reevaluate their strategies.

Solana Failure To Secure Partnership With PayPal

Regulatory challenges arose due to the classification of main public chain tokens as securities by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), complicating the expansion of PYUSD to other Layer 1 (L1) blockchains.

As a result, PayPal has now chosen to issue its stablecoin through the Paxos Trust Company, marking a significant shift in their original collaboration plans.

PayPal, renowned as a leading online payment platform, had diligently prepared to launch their stablecoin, PYUSD, with the assistance of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The collaboration aimed to leverage the speed and scalability of the Solana blockchain, renowned for its throughput and low transaction fees.

This partnership sought to unlock new possibilities for PayPal within the rapidly expanding realm of digital assets. Unfortunately, the collaborative efforts between PayPal and FTX were abruptly interrupted when FTX experienced a significant crash.

This unforeseen event forced both parties to suspend their work on PYUSD issuance through the Solana blockchain. The crash created an atmosphere of uncertainty and caution, compelling PayPal and FTX to reassess their plans and explore alternative approaches. Moving forward, PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin will now be issued by the Paxos Trust Company.

Initially available to eligible US customers, this digital asset enables seamless transfers within the PayPal platform and compatible external wallets. Additionally, users can utilize PYUSD for purchases and exchange it for other prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

The unexpected delay in PayPal’s collaboration with FTX on the Solana blockchain highlights the challenges and uncertainties that can arise within the evolving crypto landscape.

Overall, FTX’s crash and regulatory obstacles prompted PayPal to reconsider their strategy, leading to a shift in their issuance partnership to the Paxos Trust Company.

As PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin enters the market under this revised approach, it remains to be seen how this change in strategy will impact the stablecoin’s adoption and growth trajectory.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView.com