Sandra Bullock’s 2007 film based on the life story of NFL star Michael Oher was a box office hit, but did The Blind Side win an Oscar, and how many nominations did it receive?

The film, based on the book of the same name, features Sandra Bullock in the lead role as Leigh Anne Tuohy and Quinton Aaron as Michael Oher. The NFL star has claimed in a new petition that he was never adopted in real life as opposed to what the movie depicts, and alleged that Sean and Leigh signed him into a conservatorship.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Did The Blind Side win an Oscar?

The Blind Side earned Sandra the Oscar award for Best Actress in 2010.

Helmed by John Lee Hancock, the book is said to have followed the real-life story of Oher, who reportedly became the ward of the state of Tennessee just before he turned 11 in 1996 and started living on the streets, CNN notes.

The book of the same name by Michael Lewis was released in 2006 and the film came out three years later. The movie opened to mind-blowing reviews and grossed over $300 million at the box office. It was made with a budget of $29 million.

While Sandra is seen as Leigh, Tim McGraw plays the role of Sean. The Blind Side can be streamed on major platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others.

How many nominations did the movie receive?

The Blind Side received two nominations – Best Picture and Best Actress at the 82nd Academy Awards.

The film didn’t make the cut for Best Pictures, but Sandra took home the Academy Award for her impeccable performance in the 2009 film.

Other movies competing under the category of Best Picture alongside Blind Side included The Hurt Locker, which was declared the winner, Avatar, District 9, An Education, Inglorious Basterds, Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire, A Serious Man, Up and Up in The Air.

Michael Oher claims he was never adopted

The NFL star reportedly claims in his petition that he was never adopted by the Tuohy family and was signed into a conservatorship that “kept millions of dollars from him.”

But, in a statement issued to the Daily Memphian, Sean said the family was “devastated” to learn about Oher’s claims.

“It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16,” he said.

The petition alleges the footballer did not receive any payments for the movie, whereas, the Tuohys allegedly negotiated the contract for the film through an agency, thus receiving “$225,000 plus 2.5% of all future ‘Defined Net Proceeds’”