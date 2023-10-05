“Are you saying I can leap home anytime I want to?”

To which the Bartender responds, “Technically yes.”

This answer of course bewilders Sam. For five years he thought he had no control over his leaps so he wonders what the catch is. The Bartender simply tells him that, “you have to accept that you control your own destiny.”

Later in the episode Sam does control a leap, going back in time to help out Al (hologram Al, not Bartender Al) and make sure Al’s first wife never left him. It is then stated in a title card that Sam never returned home, indicating that he continued to control his leaps from then on.

This bit of lore has often troubled Quantum Leap fans, who feel it contradicts the thrust of the series. That Sam is bouncing around in time and if he could have gone home he would have. “Mirror Image” is an intentionally vague episode so there is some room to interpret that Sam didn’t have control over his leaps until that point, or at least he didn’t know he did. After all, the season 3 premiere of the original Quantum Leap featured Sam failing to save his brother Tom and then leapt into another time period where he was given a second chance to do so. It’s easy to write that as a one-off, a massive coincidence, but it’s also evidence that Sam has had the ability to leap himself for some time. Perhaps he simply forgets this ability during leaps?

The season 2 premiere of the new series addresses all of this when, in a flashback scene before Ben leaped, he questions, “You think when Sam got into the accelerator he knew he maybe wouldn’t come back?”