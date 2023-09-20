The much-anticipated film Salaar, starring Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, has been making waves in the film industry. The film’s release was initially scheduled for September 28, but it was postponed, paving the way for several other films to secure the release slot.

There have been many theories around the delay surrounding Salaar, but the makers cited post production work as the primary reason. However, Prabhas fans are rejoicing today. If recent rumours are to be believed then the film will release in 2023 only and not getting pushed to next year. It’s been reported that the trailer launch date and the release date of Salaar has been more or less formalised.

The official announcement is awaited on 28th September. But read on for more details that have come to light recently.

Salaar: Rumoured Release Date and Runtime

On an overseas ticket booking portal called ‘Novo’ cinemas based out of UAE, the release date of the film was recently changed from September 28th to November 2nd, 2023 sparking the rumours of the new release date. Running time mentioned on the film page is approximately 3 hours. It will be released globally in all five languages.

JUST-IN : New Release Date for #SalaarCeaseFire: 02/Nov/2023! Release date has been changed from 28/Sep/23 to 02/Nov/23 in Overseas multiplex chain’s Synopsis!

Approximately running Time 3 Hrs!#SalaarCeaseFire#SalaarComingSoon#Salaar

https://t.co/7D7548XWj4 pic.twitter.com/2BT9wQ8RVQ — Nereti Akshay kumar (@Akshay_kumar970) September 20, 2023

Trailer Launch Date

As per the recent reports, the team is planning to resume Salaar’s promotional activity from September 28, where a key announcement may be made. An action-packed, emotional trailer of the biggie is slated for a launch on October 23, nearly 10 days before its theatrical release.

(Also read: ‘Salaar’ Makers REVEAL Reason Behind Prabhas’s Film Postponement In An Official Statement; Say “Decision Is Made With Care”)

Plot of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

As per the ticket booking portal, the synopsis for Prabhas starrer reads, “The story is set in the backdrop of a violent past, present and a war-torn city, where Prabhas is torn between his promise to his mother and his loyalty to his friend. Salaar means the king’s general, the one who leads the king’s army. “Salaar” is a story about the power of relationships and the consequences of one’s actions, told through a violent and emotionally charged narrative.”

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinnu Anand, Brahmaji, Saptagiri, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu among others. Salaar will be made in two parts. The first part is titled Salaar Part 1: Cease Fire.

Recently Salaar’s OTT rights for the South Indian languages were sold to Netflix for a whopping price and the non-theatrical deals are valued at Rs 350 crore.

With all these exciting updates, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcements. Stay tuned for more updates on Salaar!

