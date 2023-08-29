Fans have been waiting for I Am Legend 2 to come out ever since the movie was confirmed, but is the trailer for it out?

I Am Legend managed to become a big hit when the movie was first released in 2007. Since then, people have been waiting for Will Smith to reprise his role. Luckily, the requests from the fans were heard as it was confirmed that the movie would be making a return.

Did the trailer for I Am Legend 2 release?

No, the trailer for the movie has not been released neither do we have a first look so far. On August 28, confusion rose among fans on social media when various edits from the first part started surfacing online alleging that a new trailer for the film was released.

In reality, there have been no new updates about the film. However, it is confirmed that the production for the movie has started.

At first, there were doubts about the film turning into a reality because of the Oscar drama involving Chris Rock and Will. Luckily, that fiasco did not have any impact on the production.

What we know about the movie

In February, producer and writer Akiva Goldsman confirmed to Deadline that the production of I Am Legend 2 had started. It was further revealed that Michael B. Jordan will be joining the cast.

He said: “We’re starting with two projects that are fun and very much Warners; the sequel to I Am Legend, with Will and Michael B. Jordan, and the sequel to Constantine with Keanu Reeves that Francis Lawrence is going to direct. So I’m coming out of the gate fast. We’re doing it with JJ Abrams, and Francis Keanu and I have been pretty deep in the story-breaking stage.”

When I Am Legend was first released the movie grossed $585 million worldwide. The sequel brings the same expectations.

Last of Us has been an inspiration

In the same interview, Akiva noted that The Last of Us has been an inspiration for him. He said: “I’m obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20-30-year lapse. will be especially visual in New York. I don’t know if they’ll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless.”

The sequel is expected to be closer to the original novel in terms of storyline.