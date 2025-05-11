California state lottery officials said Saturday night that a tobacco shop in Norco sold a $1 Super Lotto Plus ticket that is now worth $25 million.

The ticket was purchased at USA Tobacco in Riverside County, officials said.

The winner was the only person to pick all five numbers that were drawn Saturday night — 7, 10, 11, 21, 32 — plus the Mega Number 5 to hit the jackpot. The odds of selecting that combination were one in 41,416,353, the California lottery said.

The winner, who has not been publicly identified, has 180 days to claim the prize. Prizes from the California lottery can be paid out in 30 annual installments or as a lump sum.

The Norco shop owner could not be reached for comment Saturday night.

A second ticket that included the five correct numbers, but not the sixth Mega number, was sold at a 76 gas station in Agoura. That ticket won $33,650.

In all, more than 102,640 winning tickets were drawn Saturday in California’s lottery. There were multiple $1, $67, and $2,103 winning tickets sold, and more than 15,000 $7-winning tickets.

The multimillion dollar ticket pales in comparison to a Powerball ticket drawn in March. That ticket was sold at a 7-11 in Anaheim and was worth $515 million.