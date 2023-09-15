Diddy has opened up about his relationship with Bad Boy artists like Ma$e and his thought process in returning their publishing.

Puff joined The Breakfast Club for the second time in 12 months in support of his new The Love Album: Off The Grid on Friday (September 15), where he detailed his current relationship with Murda Mase and explained why he “reassigned” the Bad Boy roster’s publishing — the process for which began two years, he said.

“Two years ago I reassigned [the publishing] and then the lawyers had to work everything out,” he shared. “It’s not an easy thing. It’s called reassigned — I didn’t give nobody anything. The contracts is up so far. Business is business.

“You don’t have to make changes in the world, but if you have a chance to do the right thing, you do the right thing. That’s a world I want to live in. I want to be the change that I want.”

He continued: “It’s really about me evolving and me wanting to do the right thing. We should all look where we’re at in the world today. I’m doing things that God tells me to do… I’m not for everybody. Jesus wasn’t for everybody.”

The Bad Boy mogul clarified that he doesn’t have issues with anyone in the Bad Boy family and it’s specifically all love with Ma$e.

“There’s so many misconceptions that people think they know what’s going on,” he added. “I didn’t have no problems with people. Me and Ma$e, we brothers. I got unconditional love for Ma$e.

“I don’t know if me and Ma$e will stop arguing, but I still love Ma$e. I give him thanks for really helping launch my career as an artist. [He] was there with me from the beginning.

“Me and Ma$e also spoke and it was just, like, real conversation because even if I don’t agree with Ma$e, he was a catalyst for me to look from within.”

Diddy’s comments come almost a year after Ma$e accused his former label boss of pulling strings behind the scenes to get his tour with Cam’ron and Jadakiss canceled.

Before that, the former collaborators clashed over a financial dispute, with Puff accusing Ma$e — who he called a “fake pastor” — of owing him $3 million.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Diddy had returned the publishing in full to the likes of The LOX, Faith Evans, Ma$e and The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate.

Sources with knowledge of the deal told TMZ that the Harlem native was offered “nine figures” for the catalog, but chose instead to revert the publishing rights back to the artists.