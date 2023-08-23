Diddy has announced the release date for his new album The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The Bad Boy Records boss took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 22) to reveal his first solo album in 18 years will be out on September 15.

Set to be released on his new Love Records label, the project will serve as Puff’s first solo album in over 15 years following 2006’s Press Play.

“I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid,” he wrote on Instagram. “September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE. #OTG.”

Diddy also shared a cinematic trailer for the album, which features cameos from heavy-hitters like The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, French Montana, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Swae Lee and Summer Walker.

Further potential guests were hinted at in his Instagram post, which tagged Yung Miami, Babyface, Teyana Taylor and Jozzy.

Diddy has released three potential singles from The Love Album: Off The Grid so far, including “Act Bad” featuring City Girls and Fabolous, “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller and the PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted “Sex in the Porsche.”

The Harlem native launched Love Records in May 2022, with singer/songwriter Jozzy’s Songs For Women, Free Game For N-ggas — which dropped this past February — marking the label’s first release.

“Music has always been my first love, Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Puff said in a statement at the time.

“For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Diddy explained his “Love” era and why his new record label would be focused on R&B during an interview with Vanity Fair in August 2021.

“[The ‘Love’ era is about] my people taking time to feel like it’s all right to love,” he said. “Take time to huddle up your tribe, take time to communicate and know your power. Take time to heal. [Taking care of] yourself without feeling like, oh, you’re going to be labeled a racist now because you talk about taking care of yourself.

“I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African-American culture. And I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I’m doing 50–50 partnerships with pure transparency. That’s the thing. [The new label is so that] we can own the genre.

He added: “We don’t own Hip Hop right now. We have a chance to — and I’m going to make sure that we own R&B.”

Diddy previously released his MMM mixtape in 2015. Before that, he collaborated with Guy Gerber on 11 11 in 2014, with his Diddy-Dirty Money album Last Train to Paris dropping in 2010.