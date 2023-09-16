Diddy has received a number of honors throughout the years, but none seemed to have gotten him quite as excited as the key to New York City.

According to NY1, Mayor Eric Adams bestowed the honor on the Bad Boy mogul on Friday (September 15), which also happened to be the same day that Diddy released his first studio album in nearly 20 years.

“Diddy finally has the key to the city!” he said upon receiving it.

Later that same day, Diddy took to Instagram to post a video of himself holding the key outside of his limo that was speeding around Times Square. “Ayo New York. New York, we fuckin’ did it!” he could be seen screaming, happily, in the video.

Elsewhere, Diddy received the Global Icon Award on the VMAs stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday (September 12).

Puff also performed at the awards show, marking his first VMAs performance since 2005 when he participated in an orchestral tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. alongside Snoop Dogg.

The Harlem-bred mogul was nominated in four categories at this year’s VMAs, including Best Hip Hop Song for “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, and Best R&B Song for his appearance on Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix),” which also features The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

The Global Icon Award announcement comes on the heels of a busy spell for the Bad Boy founder. Earlier this month, he made headlines for returning the lucrative publishing rights to former artists such as Ma$e, The LOX, Faith Evans, 112 and the estate of Biggie.

Diddy was reportedly offered “nine figures” for the catalogs, but turned down the massive payday and chose instead to revert the publishing rights back to the artists.

“We’re told the rationale for this boils down to wanting to revolutionize the industry with this to empower artists and to switch up the dynamic — which has been a certain way for a long time,” TMZ said. “As part of his legacy, Diddy’s hoping to enrich others in his community.”

Additionally, Diddy just released his latest project The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The 23-track boasts appearances from the likes of The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Fabolous, and Burna Boy.

Given that it is being billed as Puff’s first fully R&B offering, the album also features the distinct voices of Mary J. Blige, John Legend, The-Dream, Babyface, Ty Dolla $ign and Jazmine Sullivan, among others.