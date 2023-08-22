Diddy has come down with a case of athlete’s foot after another week of going extra hard in the gym.

Puffy proudly showed off his “Itchy Itchy Burny Burn” fungus foot on Instagram earlier this week which made some fans cringe in the comments of The Shade Room‘s repost on Monday (August 21).

“You know I been locked in,” he stated with the camera zoomed in on his foot. “It’s a proud day today. I been on my three-a-day workouts and I got athlete’s foot.

“If you ain’t got athlete’s foot, you ain’t locked in. Look at that pretty foot. You see that. I’ma take care of it though don’t nobody get nervous. It’s okay. Just a little itchy, burn burn.”

Fans had plenty to say in the comment section as NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens even implored Diddy to “Wash yo feet!”

Another woman chimed in: “I’m not ok with the amount of celebrity feet I’ve been seeing on this app lately.”

While he’ll spend some time nursing his foot back to health, Diddy also announced he’s been busy in the studio and he’s got a new album on the way.

The Bad Boy mogul revealed on Tuesday (August 22) his new album, The Love Album: Off The Grid, is slated to arrive on September 15.

“I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023 R&B is alive! LOVE,” he wrote.

related news Diddy Pens Heartfelt Tribute To ‘Beloved Mentor’ Clarence Avant Following His Death August 17, 2023

The accompanying clip saw Diddy add more context to why he’s coming back: “Why am I doing this? With the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is. How stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I come back here and do something I don’t have to do? My heart has been broken. I still have got question if like am I gonna love again?”

Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, French Montana and more welcomed Diddy’s return to the music scene in his comment section.