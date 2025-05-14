The highly publicised trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs for trafficking and racketeering began on May 12. The fallout might, surprisingly, elevate more well-known names.

A previously deleted party photo from Diddy’s wild 2014 night in Ibiza has resurfaced online ten years after he attempted to remove it from the Internet, just as he faces some of the most serious charges of his life.

The throwback entails a glittering A-list guest list, but its reemergence couldn’t come at a worse time for the embattled music mogul.

As serious allegations of trafficking and coercion emerge, the resurfaced image provides a stark contrast to the dark legal storm he faces.

Who was at Diddy’s infamous Ibiza bash?

According to several reports at the time, the rapper, who is currently facing numerous charges of depraved crimes, uploaded images of the August 1, 2014, party to social media but quickly removed them, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Diddy's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, as well as then-newlyweds Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, were among the celebrities who attended the celebration, which honoured fashion designer Riccardo Tisci on his 40th birthday. Pop sensation Justin Bieber, who was only 20 at the time, was also there.Reality stars Kris Jenner and Paris Hilton, actors Zac Efron and Jared Leto, supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kendall Jenner, and Kate Moss (who looked bleary-eyed) completed the star-studded guest list in the upscale setting, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Following the event, a variety of pictures went viral on social media, including Diddy posing with Moss and Diddy and Cassie standing next to a kneeling West who was making a peace sign.

Other photos showed the reality TV star, who has four children with West, laughing with her long-time friend Paris Hilton, and a vintage Kardashian selfie of West dozing in bed. Beats by Dre sponsored the party, according to an August 2014 Us Weekly article.

While West serenaded the birthday boy and even led a cheer’ for him, Bieber, Moss, and Campbell paid their respects to Tisci, who has recently been dealing with his own legal troubles, an eyewitness told the outlet, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

What’s happening in Diddy’s court case now?

A witness testified against Combs on Monday during the trial, and Cassie spoke on Tuesday and shared some graphic details of her relationship with the infamous music mogul.

In her testimony on Tuesday, Cassie stated that she didn’t think she could turn down the hip-hop artist’s demands.

Cassie Ventura stated that Sean controlled a lot of her life, whether it was her career, the way she dressed and everything else.”

Diddy was arrested six months in September last year, after several of his properties nationwide were raided. After being repeatedly denied bail, he has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn pending his trial.

The music mogul allegedly used violence and blackmail to silence his alleged victims, according to prosecutors in Combs’ federal case.

FAQs

Why is Diddy’s photo from the 2014 Ibiza party trending again?

The photo resurfaced online while Diddy is facing serious legal charges, generating attention due to the star-studded guest list and timing.

What is Diddy currently on trial for?

Diddy is facing federal charges for trafficking, racketeering, and coercion. He has pleaded not guilty and is still in custody.

