Diddy has found himself on the receiving end of some barbed jokes from Katt Williams in the comedian’s new interview with Shannon Sharpe.

During an unfiltered appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Williams took a number of shots at the Bad Boy boss, who was recently accused of several instances of sexual assault but vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

At one point during the chat, the 52-year-old said he turned down an invitation to one of Diddy’s parties due to gay sex allegedly taking place at them.

“I gotta protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about ’cause P. Diddy be wanting to party and you gotta tell him no,” he said, referencing a previous comment that he was determined to “get this far in Hollywood and still have a virgin asshole and never have sucked a penis.”

“You got to tell him no. I did. I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you.”

Williams threw another jab at the mogul later in the interview while discussing his attitude towards women: “When I see people’s wives and stuff, I don’t even look at ’em. I don’t wanna look at nothing I don’t wanna have because I know how blessed I am.”

“If I look at it, I got it. That’s how Diddy be feeling,” he added, prompting Sharpe to slump over in laughter.

His comments can be found below at the 1:43:37 and 2:02:20 marks, respectively.

In the wide-ranging interview, Katt Williams also found time to take aim at fellow comedians Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Michael Blackson and Rickey Smiley.

Williams likened Cedric to a “walrus” and accused him of stealing one of his jokes in the ’90s: “This is not just a random joke. This is my very best joke and it’s my last joke, and it’s my closing joke. 1998, I’m doing this joke. It’s on ComicView.

“Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience. He comes backstage. He tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he’s doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings Of Comedy and he’s doing it verbatim. He just changed my car into a spaceship.”

Cedric has since responded and said Williams’ account is “revisionist history.”

The Cincinnati, Ohio native also criticized Harvey’s appearance and acting abilities.

“Then he gets this hi-top fade making all Black men think he got the best line-up in the business, and it’s a man unit!” he said. “Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.’

“No, you couldn’t be a movie star. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good and look like Mr. Potato Head. You have to have range.”

Katt Williams also went at his Friday After Next co-star Smiley for claiming he was originally cast as Money Mike in the movie.

“This man told you he had Katt Williams’ role, he was going to be Money Mike, and Katt Williams was going to be the Santa Claus,” he said. “We auditioned in Los Angeles. I was audition No. 201. 200 Black comedians auditioned for the role of Money Mike with me.

“You’re saying all 201 of us was auditioning, and you had already had the role and had already shot the role in four days?”

Williams went on to claim that he would only work with Smiley again if the actor’s character was made to wear a dress: “Now, what was Rickey Smiley’s next movie? Was it First Sunday? Did he wear a dress in it? You bet he did. It’s in my contract.

“That’s where he’s a believable actor. Him and Tyler Perry can’t play a man to save their life. They play good women.”