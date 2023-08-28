Diddy has proven that he’s not just “all talk” when it comes to doing the right thing, as he revealed yet again when he announced a handsome donation to an HBCU and the launch of a brand-new fund.

Revolt has reported that the former Bad Boy chief made a $1 million donation to help launch the Earn Your Leisure Fund, which the platform says they will use to make financial literacy investments.

Diddy, who was headlining the Invest Fest at the time he made the donation, made the donation as part of his commitment to Earn Your Leisure, which teaches financial literacy to Black men and women.

“This isn’t just about money; it’s about the convergence of vision, hustle, and a commitment to rewriting the rules. We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors,” said Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure, about the new partnership.

Diddy also made good on a promise to support HBCU’s and made a donation of $1 million to Jackson State University, a prominent HBCU, on Saturday (August 26).

“It’s important that we all do our part to protect and preserve their legacy,” Diddy said after he presented the check at the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge, which was also held in Atlanta. “This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives and assuring HBCUs receive the support they deserve.”

Check out Diddy’s Instagram video about the donation below.

Donations like these are part of the reason why Diddy — alongside JAY-Z and Dr. Dre — has recently been named one of the greatest executives in Hip Hop history.

The trio of rap deities, along with many others, were named as part of Variety‘s greatest executives list in no particular order, which was released on Thursday (August 3) in celebration of Hip Hop 50.

The publication, along with the Black Music Coalition, polled about 40 voters, which included executives and journalists across the music industry.

“But Combs’ capacity for reinvention and diversification has enabled him to stay relevant for more than 30 years; he expanded into fashion spirits and wellness while setting an example for other aspiring moguls to follow,” the publication said of Diddy’s Bad Boy empire.

Plenty of other Hip Hop dignitaries made the cut as artists like Lil Wayne (Young Money Entertainment), 50 Cent (G-Unit/Power), Jermaine Dupri (So So Def) and Eazy-E (Ruthless Records) were honored for their contributions to the business side.

Powerhouse executives such as Irv Gotti (Murder Inc.), Andre Harrell (Uptown Records), Lyor Cohen (Def Jam) and Suge Knight (Death Row Records) were also among those saluted for what they were able to build and accomplish.