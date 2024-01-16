Diddy’s run with Cîroc and DeLeón has come to an end, as the mogul is no longer suing the company the liquor brands were under for negligence.

On Tuesday (January 16), the Bad Boys Records founder (real name Sean Combs) and Diageo issued a joint statement to announce that their issues will no longer unravel in court. Additionally, the New York City native’s business partnership with organization is also officially over.

“Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” the press release read. “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.

“Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns.”

Last year, Diddy sued the multinational alcohol company, claiming that they neglected his DeLeón tequila brand while throwing their full support behind George Clooney’s Casamigos.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the lawsuit was filed by Combs Wine and Spirits in Manhattan’s New York State Supreme Court. It alleged that Diageo poured all its resources into backing the Hollywood superstar’s tequila brand after acquiring it in 2017 for around $1 billion.

Furthermore, the 54-year-old accused them of racial discrimination and alleged that the company marketed his DeLeón brand as an “urban” and “Black” tequila brand.

“This is a business dispute, and we are saddened that Mr. Combs has chosen to recast this matter as anything other than that,” a company spokeswoman for Diagro said in response. “Our steadfast commitment to diversity within our company and the communities we serve is something we take very seriously.”

Diddy was asking for a court injunction to force Diageo to comply with their 2013 joint-venture agreement, as well as subsequent written agreements in order to resolve what he claimed were multiple complaints filed against the company.

The Hip Hop businessman had previously complained to the company on an array of issues, including a tiny distribution footprint, botched redesign, and confusing changes on the pricing of his tequila.

He also protested a decision by Diageo not to allocate available agave to DeLeón during a shortage of the tequila ingredient in 2020 and 2021, according to the filing.