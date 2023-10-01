Diddy has long claimed to run his hometown of New York, both figuratively and literally. However, it appears that even in his cherished home away from home of Miami there are boundaries to his influence, as indicated by local authorities.

In a recently surfaced video clip on social media, the superstar recording artist can be seen telling a police officer to “eat a dick” (once the cop was out of earshot) after being was pulled over for playing his new album at a volume that could only be described as excessive (per authorities), all while en route to pick up DJ Khaled.

“I’m Love but don’t get it fucked up. They wanna fuck with you for having those peanut butter seats. Ya’ll know what it is out here,” Diddy said into the camera as he sped away from the indecent. “It don’t matter. We always going to be able to relate. They gonna pull you over. No matter how much money I got they gonna pull me over and I’m just trying to get to my man.”

“And, this is my city. He know damn well this is my city. You know, I’m the King of New York, LA, and Miami,” he continued.

Shortly after, the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper was joined by DJ Khaled and a swarm of fans as they navigated the streets of Miami.

Check out the full video below.

Last month, Puff dropped the r&b-focused The Love Album: Off the Grid, which earned 27,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 21, according to Luminate.

For the first time since 2011, Diddy also found himself back in the top five on Billboard’s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums charts. The release boasts features from the likes of French Montana, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and more.

related news Diddy To Follow R&B Success With New Rap Album, Says King Combs September 21, 2023

On the day of that project’s release, the Bad Boy mogul, who has received a number of honors throughout the years was recently gifted with a key to the city of New York by Mayor Eric Adams.

“Diddy finally has the key to the city!” he said upon receiving it.

Later that same day, Diddy took to Instagram to post a video of himself holding the key outside of his limo that was speeding around Times Square. “Ayo New York. New York, we fuckin’ did it!” he could be seen screaming, happily, in the video.