It’s been a year and a half since the R&B singer Cassie Ventura first accused hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of rape and repeated physical abuse over the course of their decade-long relationship. Those initial allegations unleashed a torrent of accusations from others, more than 70 sexual assault lawsuits, and federal raids of his homes.

Now, Diddy’s high-profile criminal trial is underway in a Manhattan court. He faces charges of sexually trafficking three women, as well as transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Today, the BBC’s Nada Tawfik takes us inside the trial to learn what the court has heard so far from Cassie and other witnesses, and how the prosecution is trying to build their case that this was not simply a story of domestic violence, but of sex trafficking and racketeering.

For transcripts of Front Burner, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Listen on YouTube