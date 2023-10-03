Diddy is one of Hip Hop’s few billionaires, so it’s safe to say he’s well positioned to spot the next generation of rap moguls who will join — or possibly surpass — him.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the veteran Hip Hop mogul spoke about entering the billionaire’s boys’ club and who he feels could also reach the 10-figure threshold.

“Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version,” Diddy said. “But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level.

“I also think Yung Miami from the City Girls. She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts.”

He added: “I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through.”

Puff became a billionaire himself in October 2022, becoming just the third Hip Hop figure to do so following JAY-Z and Kanye West.

According to former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg, Diddy’s fortune is built on his vodka brand Cîroc, DeLeón tequila and Revolt media network, as well as his decorated music catalog.

Ye was stripped of his billionaire title last year after adidas terminated their lucrative Yeezy partnership following his wave of antisemitic comments. The move saw his $1.5 billion net worth plummet to around $400 million.

Hov’s wealth, meanwhile, has only gone from strength to strength. In March, it was reported his net worth had soared to $2.5 billion thanks to the sale of his controlling stake in D’USSÉ to Bacardi.

The Roc Nation mogul is the richest man in Hip Hop and the 1,240th wealthiest person on the planet, according to Forbes.

Despite his deep pockets and celebrity status, Diddy was recently reminded that he isn’t above the law. Last week, the Harlem-bred hitmaker was pulled over by Miami police for playing his new album The Love Album: Off the Grid too loud.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, Puff could be seen telling the police officer to “eat a dick” (once the cop was out of earshot) during the stop.

“I’m Love, but don’t get it fucked up. They wanna fuck with you for having those peanut butter seats. Y’all know what it is out here,” he said into the camera as he sped away from the cop.

“It don’t matter. We always going to be able to relate. They gonna pull you over. No matter how much money I got they gonna pull me over and I’m just trying to get to my man [DJ Khaled]. He know damn well this is my city. You know, I’m the King of New York, L.A., and Miami.”