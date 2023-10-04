Diddy has reacted to Joe Budden lending his stamp of approval to the Bad Boy mogul’s The Love Album: Off the Grid.

Budden and his co-hosts debated Diddy’s latest body of work on a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, which saw the former rapper give the project a rave review, as he credited Diddy’s Midas touch when it came to putting artists in positions to thrive and the album’s sequencing.

“This whole shit is right,” Budden gushed. “The front-end gets you moving, the back-end is all joints. Teyana Taylor, fuckin all of this shit is crazy. What I liked is when I had the album, I didn’t know who all the features were. I liked that experience better because I didn’t know this was Teyana.

“Are you shitting me? How he dropped sprinkles of the fuckin H.E.R. instrumental throughout the project as some interlude shit and then end with it. Man, stop playing with me, man.”

He continued: “This is absolutely insane if you are into R&B. It sound like classic H.E.R. off of the Babyface, Kim Porter record. It’s a groove you gotta listen to this whole shit sequenced. This fuckin album made me wanna see my girl.”

Watch the clip below.

Diddy appreciated Budden’s kind words and he implored fans to listen to the album front-to-back and not skip around to certain songs and features for the entire experience.

“To throughly enjoy the frequency of The Love Album, you must listen to it from top to bottom! No skips,” he declared. “Get a joint, some @deleontequila, grab your bae or your boo, turn off the wifi and ride out!! Thank you @JoeBudden for the kind words!”

Last month, Puff dropped off the R&B-focused The Love Album: Off the Grid, which earned 27,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 21, according to Luminate.

For the first time since 2011, Diddy also found himself back in the top five on Billboard’s Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums charts. The release boasts features from the likes of French Montana, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and more.

As far as his next musical endeavor, Diddy’s son, King Combs, revealed that his father will be putting his Hip Hop hat back on to craft a rap record for his upcoming LP.