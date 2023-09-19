Diddy has shifted the conversation away from best rapper in the NBA to the league’s best singer, crowning none other than the king himself, LeBron James.

On Monday (September 18), the basketball legend took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of him singing along to the Jacquees and Fabolous cut, “Pick Up,” featured on the newly released The Love Album: Off the Grid.

The Bad Boy mogul stumbled upon the Lakers star jamming out to his music and returned the compliment by sharing the clip and captioning it: “Nah, my brother @KingJames got the best voice in the NBA! [laughing emoji] LOVE! LOVE!! LOVE [black-heart emoji, praying-hands emoji, shooting-star emoji, lightning emoji, sparkle emoji].”

Check out the post below:

In adjacent news, Snoop Dogg recently offered his thoughts on the debate over who the greatest NBA rapper is, and the pick added up given his loyalties.

In early September, Tha Doggfather shared a snippet of Shaquille O’Neal’s verse on Southern California duo Coyote’s new track, “3 Lokos,” using it as the determining piece of evidence to bolster his decision.

“@shaq greatest NBA rapper of all time,” he captioned the clip of the legendary center rapping: “They think I’m on the brink of my insanity/ If he ain’t spitting like this for the money, then what can it be/ Momma managed me, Papa was in the military/ I come from The Bricks where the only option is just the cemetery/ I get in the mix opposite of Ben & Jerry’s.”

The 51-year-old Los Angeles native is a lifelong Lakers fan, so his affinity for Shaq goes as far back as the basketball veteran winning his team three straight rings at the turn of the century.

Shaq always goes hard in the paint — literally and figuratively — and his latest rap feature demonstrates why he has such a dominant presence in the entertainment space.

The question is: should LeBron and Shaq run it back, this time off the court?