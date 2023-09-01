Diddy has enlisted a stellar cast of fellow musicians for his upcoming project The Love Album: Off the Grid.

On Thursday (August 31), the Bad Boy honcho took to Instagram and revealed the tracklist and cover art for his forthcoming solo album ahead of its release later in September.

The 23-track offering will boast appearances from the likes of The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Fabolous and Burna Boy.

Given that the album is being billed as Puff’s first fully R&B offering, the project will also sport the distinct voices of Mary J. Blige, John Legend, The-Dream, Babyface, Ty Dolla $ign and Jazmine Sullivan, among others.

Fans can even expect a Diddy – Dirty Money reunion on a track called “Deliver Me,” which features himself, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. The group disbanded back in 2012 following the release of their first and only album Last Train to Paris.

As for the cover art, it depicts Diddy seated in a luxurious red chair while rocking a matching red suit, gloves and suede shoes with his fist in the air.

An additional image, possibly an alternate cover, shows the Harlem-bred mogul walking shirtless against a red backdrop.

“LOVE WINS! I present to you the official track listing for my new album!” he wrote in his Instagram caption. “THE LOVE ALBUM: OFF THE GRID. September 15th. Pre-add now on @AppleMusic! TAKE THAT!”

The Love Album: Off the Grid will serve as Diddy’s first solo album since 2006’s Press Play, and first full-length project since his 2015 mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch).

It will be released on September 15 via Love Records, the R&B-focused label he launched in partnership with Motown last year.

“Music has always been my first love. Love Records is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Puff said in a statement at the time.

“For the label, I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

The imprint’s first release arrived in February with singer/songwriter Jozzy’s Songs For Women, Free Game For N-ggas, which Diddy hailed as a “masterpiece” that furthered his mission to revive R&B.

“When I told ya’ll RnB was dead, I was talking about the soul,” he wrote on Twitter while plugging the project. “It is what it is! I can tell you right now, IT’S BACK!!! … THIS IS A MASTERPIECE.”

Check out the full tracklisting for Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid below:

1. Brought My Love (f. Herb Alpert & The-Dream)

2. What’s Love (f. NOVA WAV)

3. Deliver Me (f. Busta Rhymes, Dawn Richard & Kalenna)

4. Stay Awhile (f. Nija)

5. Homecoming (f. Jozzy)

6. Pick Up (f. Jacquees & Fabolous)

7. Tough Love (f. Swae Lee)

8. Stay Long (f. Summer Walker)

9. It Belongs to You (f. Jozzy)

10. Another One of Me (f. 21 Savage, French Montana & The Weeknd)

11. Intermission

12. Moments (f. Justin Bieber)

13. Need Somebody (f. Jazmine Sullivan)

14. Mind Your Business (Bosses in Love) (ft. Kehlani & Ty Dolla $ign)

15. Nasty Interlude (f. Jozzy)

16. Reachin’ (f. Coco Jones & Ty Dolla $ign)

17. Stay Part 1 (f. Kalan.FrFr & K-Ci)

18. I Like (ft. Mary J. Blige)

19. Closer to God (ft. Teyana Taylor)

20. Boohoo (ft. Jeremih)

21. Burna Boy Interlude (f. Burna Boy)

22. Kim Porter (f. John Legend & Babyface)

23. Space (ft. H.E.R.)