Diddy is reportedly already back in the studio and switching gears to the rap side of his repertoire following the arrival of his R&B-favoring The Love Album.

Earlier this week, TMZcaught up with Diddy’s son, King Combs, while moving around New York City where he spilled the beans on his father’s plans.

“I’ma be on the next one,” Combs said of his dad’s upcoming project. “We doing the Hip Hop album coming soon.”

Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid arrived last Friday (September 15) with appearances from the likes of The Weeknd, 21 Savage, French Montana, Busta Rhymes, Justin Bieber, Swae Lee, Fabolous, and Burna Boy.

Given that it is being billed as Puff’s first full R&B offering, the album also features the distinct voices of Mary J. Blige, John Legend, The-Dream, Babyface, Ty Dolla $ign and Jazmine Sullivan, among others.

It’s been a banner month for the Bad Boy mogul who received the key to New York City as well as his hometown of Mount Vernon, and was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards last week with the Global Icon Award.

Puff also performed at the awards show, marking his first VMAs performance since 2005 when he participated in an orchestral tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. alongside Snoop Dogg.

Diddy was nominated in four categories at this year’s VMAs, including Best Hip Hop Song for “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami, and Best R&B Song for his appearance on Metro Boomin’s “Creepin’ (Remix),” which also features The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club last week, Diddy also explained his reasoning behind “reassigning” the masters back to the Bad Boy roster like The LOX, Ma$e, The Notorious B.I.G. and more which was a process he allegedly started two years ago.

“Two years ago I reassigned [the publishing] and then the lawyers had to work everything out,” he shared. “It’s not an easy thing. It’s called reassigned — I didn’t give nobody anything. The contracts is up so far. Business is business.

“You don’t have to make changes in the world, but if you have a chance to do the right thing, you do the right thing. That’s a world I want to live in. I want to be the change that I want.”

He continued: “It’s really about me evolving and me wanting to do the right thing. We should all look where we’re at in the world today. I’m doing things that God tells me to do… I’m not for everybody. Jesus wasn’t for everybody.”