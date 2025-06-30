WARNING: This story contains allegations of ​​​sexual violence and may affect those who have experienced​ it or know someone affected by it.

Barely an hour into jury deliberations Monday at the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean (Diddy) Combs, the foreperson alerted the court that a juror was having trouble following the judge’s instructions. That prompted the judge to send a note back reminding jurors that they must abide by what he said.

“We are concerned [the juror] cannot follow your honour’s instructions,” the foreperson wrote in a note just after 12:30 p.m.

The jury had begun deliberating charges that could put the hip-hop mogul in prison for life for about an hour at that point.

Judge Arun Subramanian sent his note to the jury after 2 p.m. local time, reminding jurors to deliberate and to follow his instructions on the law.

After the judge originally proposed asking the jury foreperson the nature of concerns about the fellow juror, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested caution and that less be said rather than more.

Combs’s lawyers proposed that the judge remind the jury that they’ve only just begun deliberating and to resume doing so. If there are further problems, defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested, the jury can have the foreperson send another note.

“We can always ratchet it up. We can’t ratchet it down,” Agnifilo said.

After more than two hours of legal instructions from Subramanian, the jury of eight men and four women headed behind closed doors to deliberate.

After receiving legal instructions from Subramanian for more than two hours, the jury of eight men and four women headed behind closed doors to deliberate.

The judge instructed the group to choose a foreperson to lead the jury and act as a spokesperson. Subramanian has also told the jury they can stay past 5 p.m. each day to continue deliberating if they want to.

Combs was in court while Subramanian charged the jury.

The jurors will be sifting through seven weeks of sometimes graphic and emotional testimony about the rap, fashion and reality TV star’s propensity for violence and his sexual preferences, including drug-fuelled sex marathons dubbed “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking — relating to two of his ex-girlfriends — and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, for allegedly arranging to fly sex workers across state lines.

In closing arguments last week, federal prosecutors and Combs’s defence team took their last shots at convincing jurors to convict or acquit the Grammy Award-winning founder of Bad Boy Records.

LISTEN | Diddy on trial: Front Burner34:11Diddy on trial

“The defendant used power, violence and fear to get what he wanted,” assistant U.S. attorney Christy Slavik said. “He thought that his fame, wealth and power put him above the law.”

She said that he used his “close inner circle and a small army of personal staff, who made it their mission to meet the defendant’s every desire, promote his power and protect his reputation at all costs.”

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo countered: “This isn’t about crime. It’s about money.” He noted that one of Combs’s accusers in the criminal case also sued him in civil court.

“He is not a racketeer. He is not a conspirator to commit racketeering. He is none of these things. He is innocent. He sits there, innocent. Return him to his family, who have been waiting for him,” the lawyer told jurors.

In all, 34 witnesses testified, headlined by Combs’s former girlfriends Cassie — the R&B singer born Casandra Ventura — and “Jane,” who testified under a pseudonym. Both women said he often was violent toward them. Cassie said he forced her into hundreds of sexual encounters with paid male sex workers while Jane recounted numerous “hotel nights.”

WATCH | Combs doesn’t testify at sex trafficking trial: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs doesn’t testify as sex trafficking trial nears end The sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is nearing an end without the famed rapper/producer taking the stand in his defence.

Jurors also saw now-infamous security camera video of Combs beating, kicking and dragging Cassie at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, and clips from videos of sexual encounters.

Combs chose not to testify, and his lawyers didn’t call any witnesses in their defence case. His lawyers elected instead to challenge the accusers’ credibility during lengthy cross-examinations.

The defence has acknowledged that Combs veered into violence, but his lawyers maintain that the sex acts were consensual. They contend that prosecutors are intruding in Combs’s personal life and that he’s done nothing to warrant the charges against him.