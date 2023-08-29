Diddy was apparently annoyed at Nicki Minaj when she was his son Justin Combs‘ date for his Sweet Sixteen.

Nicki showed up hand in hand with Combs — who is now 29 years old — for his 16th birthday party in New York City in January 2010, back when she was establishing herself as one of Hip Hop’s hottest new acts.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Young Money hitmaker reflected on being Combs’ date and revealed that Puff and his ex, Misa Hylton — who is Justin’s mother — were “mad” at her for showing up late.

“What was that like me being your Sweet Sixteen date? I know I was mad late and I can’t remember much but I felt like, I just knew Puffy and Misa was so mad at me,” she recalled.

“I could feel it and I was so mad at myself ’cause all of the dresses that I had been trying on that day, I hated every single one. And I just felt horrible y’all, I felt really horrible.

“But I can’t believe to this day that I went with him for his Sweet Sixteen. He said it was a movie. And I remember he was trying to get cute in the limo, y’all. And I was like, ‘Who is you talking to boy?!’”

She continued: “But yes, I had a great time and he was so fun and funny. And very cute too. I wonder who was his girlfriend at that time ’cause I know she probably was really mad. Why he ain’t take her for his Sweet Sixteen? That’s a memorable time.”

“But you wanna know what’s so crazy? At that time, I hated my feet and I didn’t wanna wear open toe shoes. And when I saw myself wearing those open toe shoes — oh my gosh, I was so mad.”

Nicki Minaj previously dragged Diddy into her beef with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami in May after the City Girls rapper said, “Let’s get into something, chile!” on an episode of her Caresha Please podcast.

According to Nicki, she was the one who came up with the phrase.

“*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have ‘borrowed’ a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase*,” she tweeted at the time.

“Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…[laughing emojis].”

related news Diddy Called Out By Baby Mother After Son Justin Combs’ Arrest June 5, 2023

Not interested in backing down, Yung Miami retweeted the post and added a response of her own.

“Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what’s really the problem???” she wrote with a thinking emoji. “cause I definitely didn’t get that from you LOL [laughing emoji] ‘let’s get into some thing Chile’ actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo.”

Nicki Minaj responded: “Caresha now you know damn well [laughing emojis] ‘gay slang” is the first go-to nowadays. Let’s discuss it on #QueenRadio chile. If not, I’m hittin Puff right now. You know he used to manage me right? Now it’s my man my man my man. Puff what up? Hit my line chi @Diddy.”

Yung Miami ended the conversation, writing: “Yeah I’m On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there.”