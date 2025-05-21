Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing intense legal scrutiny as graphic new allegations emerge in court. New testimony adds to a long list of troubling allegations against the music mogul.

A dancer testified that Diddy hosted explicit “Freak-Off” parties at Donald Trump’s New York hotel, which included his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Graphic details and recently released photos of Cassie’s injuries have heightened scrutiny. The images of R&B singer Cassie Ventura with bruises on her thigh, back, and eyebrow following Combs’ alleged attack were made public.

While Diddy denies every charge, including trafficking, the trial is still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively’s relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio resurfaces amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit; is the former pair still in touch?

Live Events

What disturbing claims were revealed in court?

During the hip-hop mogul’s trial, an exotic dancer known as “The Punisher” claimed that he received $2,000 to participate in a “Freak-Off” with Combs and his then-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, as per a report by the Daily Mail.Sharay Hayes claimed that during the “scene” at the Trump International Hotel in New York in 2012, he doused himself and Ms. Ventura in baby oil.Mr. Hayes told jurors that Combs watched the entire event and enjoyed himself while hiding his identity behind a veil.

He claimed that Ms. Ventura informed him that her partner had offered to hire a dancer for her and a few friends on her birthday. However, the New York court heard that she was by herself in the hotel room when he arrived at 2:30 am.

What happened at Diddy’s alleged ‘Freak-Off’ parties?

“She explained that she and her boyfriend Combs liked to create the scene that consisted of me and her mutually applying baby oil to ourselves and each other, and her husband would eventually come out to watch,” Mr Hayes stated, as per the report by the Daily Mail.

Sharay Hayes claimed that he continued to take part in roughly ten more such events. Eventually, he figured out who Combs and Ms. Ventura were.

The ‘Freak-Offs’ lasted roughly four hours, with 25 to 45 minutes, and occasionally Mr. Hayes was hired more than once in a single weekend.

Where did these events reportedly take place?

The rapper’s former assistant also testified before jurors yesterday, describing how he frequently had to transport Combs’s supplies to various hotels across the globe.

The hip-hop artist’s ‘favourite’, according to David James, is the Trump International Hotel in New York.

David James also informed the court that the rapper always brought a medicine bag with roughly thirty pills.

FAQs

Did Diddy throw parties at Trump’s New York Hotel?

Yes, a dancer testified in court that Diddy hosted “Freak-Off” parties at the Trump International Hotel featuring Cassie Ventura.



What charges does Diddy face?

Diddy is facing several charges, including trafficking. He has denied all charges and faces life in prison if convicted.

