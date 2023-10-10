Diddy’s son Justin Combs won’t do a day behind bars after taking a plea deal in his DUI (driving under the influence) case.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the 29-year-old actor pled no contest to having a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher.

In addition, the charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence was dropped.

As part of his plea deal, Combs was given three years of summary probation and must “enroll and participate in and successfully complete a three-month licensed first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program.”

Justin Combs was arrested in July for driving under the influence and having a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08 percent.

The son of the Bad Boy boss was pulled over by police in Beverly Hills, California after running a red light. After a preliminary investigation, he was cuffed on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The former college football star was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and had his bond set at $5,000.

After news of his arrest hit the headlines, Justin Combs’ mother, Misa Hylton, took to her Instagram Stories to fire off a series of angry, thinly-veiled messages aimed at Diddy.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son,” she began. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition, to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The truth shall set you free.”

“Act Bad???” she added, referencing Puff’s single with City Girls and Fabolous. “Act BAD BAD boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL.”

Hylton continued her tirade by calling out UCLA — Justin’s former school — and referencing her ex-partner’s lawsuit against spirits company Diageo, who he accused of racial discrimination and neglecting his DeLeón tequila brand.

“I should have kept my child with me. Fuck UCLA too,” she added. “Everybody can get it. How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it to making all your money off alcohol and suing the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up. I’m sick of it!!!!! NOT MINES.”