Diddy’s son King Combs has enjoyed a great deal of success early in his career, and now he wants to elevate the catalogue that positioned him to thrive in the first place.

On Wednesday (October 4), TMZ caught up with the Hip Hop prince at LAX airport to discuss his access to the Bad Boy discography for sampling purposes.

For context, his Kodak Black collaboration “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” borrowed from Lil’ Kim‘s “Crush On You,” and his song with Teyana Taylor, “How You Want It?” used a chop from Ma$e and Total‘s “What You Want.” Both tracks were massive hits.

“You know, I only got two. I’m hoping to get a few more,” he said about flipping Bad Boy classics. “I was lucky to go gold with the one with Teyana Taylor, and number one with the last one. So I might have to keep doing it, I don’t know.

“Usually, I try to stay away from the Bad Boy samples when I’m in the studio,” he continued. “[But] Kodak sent me one and then Teyana Taylor sent me one. I can’t deny it, you know what I’m saying?”

Earlier this year, one of Diddy’s associates made it clear that that the Bad Boy founder isn’t rushing to sell his music catalog, like many of his contemporaries have in recent years.

In a recent interview with Trapital’s Dan Runcie, Combs Enterprises President Tarik Brooks spoke about Diddy’s choice to hold onto his music instead of auctioning off arguably his greatest financial asset.

“For us, we’re in no rush to get rid of a portfolio that could be a part of music’s evolution,” Brooks stated. “Who knows how you think about those assets in the future?”

He continued: “We have the benefit of being able to go slow and kinda take our time and basically run experiments at our own pace to figure out what we want to do. And so from that perspective, people have continually come through with offers, opportunities, and things. And we’ve purposely taken our time as we’ve thought about what Puff’s experience of music is gonna be over the next years as he climbs what he talks about as his second mountain.”

Diddy’s catalog spans decades and includes music from groundbreaking artists including Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim, and many more.