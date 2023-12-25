Since its release in 1988, Die Hard has left its fans wondering if it can be classed as a Christmas film – but one of its stars may have just put that very debate to rest.

Over three decades since its release, Die Hard has been a big hit with people everywhere, with families all over the world tuning in to watch it during the Christmas period.

The movie follows Bruce Willis’, who narrowly dodged his death while playing his character John McClane, a New York cop who goes to see his family on Christmas Eve – but when he gets to his wife’s office Christmas party, some bad guys take over the building leaving John to deal with all the commotion.

Even though the movie doesn’t sound very festive, the storyline takes place on Christmas Eve, and that’s why some people think it’s a Christmas film.

And Robert Davi, who plays FBI agent Big Johnson in the movie, says it “absolutely” is a Christmas movie.

Read more: Inside Macaulay Culkin rags to riches story: from ‘Beverly Hillbilly’ to Hollywood star