VFX studio Digikore Studios (Digikore) synonymous with Hollywood movies and shows like Stranger Things, Deadpool, Star Trek, Thor: Love and Thunder and Titanic will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 25. The issue closes on September 27, Wednesday.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 168-171 per equity share.

The IPO comprises a total of 17,82,400 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 1,260,800 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5,21,600 equity shares, the company said in its media release.

The minimum bid lot for investors is set at 800 shares. Application for one lot will be part of retail allocation.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private is the book-running lead manager for this offering and Bigshare Services Private will act as the registrar to the offer.

Digikore Studios has displayed robust financial performance in recent years. It reported an increase in revenue to Rs 35.56 crore in FY23 from Rs 24.88 crore in the previous fiscal year. The net profit for the same period surged to Rs 4.37 crore from Rs 46.54 lakh in FY22. For the quarter ending June 2023, the company recorded revenue of Rs 11.83 crore, accompanied by a net profit of Rs 2.80 crore, the media release said.

The company has concluded a pre-IPO funding round, attracting investments from investors including Nikhil Vora, Vijay Khetan, Mrinal Singh, Pramod Kasat and othersDigikore is a Visual Effects Studio that offers a full suite of visual effects services managed by their seasoned production team.

Earlier this moth, the shares of Basilic Fly Studio debuted at a robust premium of 179% on the NSE Emerge platform, in line with the bumper response to the IPO. On listing, the stock rallied further 5% and was locked in upper circuit at Rs 284. The company has priced the issue at Rs 97 at the upper end.

The Chennai-based VFX studio’s Rs 66 crore IPO saw a subscription of 286 times, led by strong demand across categories. The company received bids worth over Rs 14,000 crore for the issue.

The IPO, which opened on September 1, comprised fresh equity of up to Rs 60.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6 lakh shares.

