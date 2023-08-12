



Elderly people are paying more for basic goods and services because they are less likely to use the internet. They suffer twice over because they find it harder to shop around for the best deals while some retailers simply offer cheaper prices online, new research shows. Products and services ranging from food, rail tickets and insurance can be bought cheaper online than in person or over the telephone, according to a study by think tank the Centre for Social Justice. Home insurance can cost £18.46 more when purchased offline, while a SIM only phone contract can cost £192 more.

But research by the think tank found 11 percent of households, around 3.1 million, cannot access the internet at home. This is significantly higher than the previous estimates which put the figure at two million households. Most people without internet access are over the age of 65 and 29 percent are of working age. They have been hit even harder by the cost of living crisis. But some households struggling with increased energy and food bills have also cancelled broadband contracts in a bid to save money, making the problem worse. Matthew Greenwood, Head of Debt at the Centre for Social Justice, said: “In our new analysis of digital exclusion, it becomes clear that millions of households still lack access to the internet at home.”