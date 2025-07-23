The wife of the late Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has posted a “forever” message on social media on what would have been their first-month wedding anniversary.

Jota, 28, was killed alongside his brother André Silva, 25, in a car crash on July 3 near Zamora, Spain, just weeks after getting married to long-time partner Rute Cardoso, the mother of his three children.

– Liverpool pay respects to Diogo Jota in poignant match – in pictures

– Liverpool retire No. 20 shirt in memory of Diogo Jota

– Wolves pay tribute to Diogo Jota with Hall of Fame induction

In her first social media message since losing her husband, she posted three photos of their June 22 wedding in Porto and wrote: “One month of our ‘until death do us part’,” adding she will be “forever” his bride.

Spain’s Civil Guard confirmed to ESPN earlier this week that the expert report on the accident is in the process of being finalised by its traffic force before it is submitted to a local court.