Dipset‘s Freekey Zekey, best known as a founding member of the iconic New York rap group, has tickled his funny bone while impersonating how he feels people sound when placing their coffee orders.

Earlier this week, the rapper (real name Ezekiel Giles) surfaced on Instagram, where he shared a clip in which he code-switched as he placed an order for a hot latte at Starbucks.

“Yes, hello. May I have a grande hot latte with six pumps of caramel and three sugars with almond milk, please?” he began in a soft tone while rolling his eyes at the camera.

“A grande hot latte,” he continued when asked to clarify the drink’s size.

“Yes, perfect. That will be all for today,” he concluded, again while making faces at the camera — this time, bearing a rather large grin.

Check out the full video below:

In other Dipset news, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana joined forces with Chinese Kitty to represent the supergroup in her new “Boy Oh Boy” video.

The Gerard Victor-directed visual for Chinese Kitty’s latest single arrived earlier this week featuring samples from Cam’ron’s 2002 New York City anthem “Oh Boy” and cameos from Jimmy and Santana.

The Queens rapper recreated several elements of the classic “Oh Boy” flick minus appearances from Cam’ron and Dame Dash.

Between the white background, azure blue cologne bottle, basketball jerseys, and riding through NYC in her lime-green Lamborghini, Chinese Kitty gives rap fans a nostalgic blast from the past over two decades after the original.

Kitty opts to rock a vintage Houston Rockets Charles Barkley jersey that she turned into a sports bra while Juelz rocks a classic Polo Ralph Lauren Snow Beach pull-over jacket.

“I was a bad bitch at birth/ You can’t play me I know my worth/ Need revenge I’ma make it hurt/ You can’t win and come in first/ Miss me with that sweet shit because trust me, I peep shit,” she raps.

Chinese Kitty referred to the Cam’ron-inspired visual as the favorite of her career at this point. “THIS VIDEO IS ALREADY MY FAVORITE!!! ‘BOY OH BOY’ FINALLY OUT NOWWWWW!! THIS ONE FOR NEW YORK!! Thank you [Jim Jones] [Juelz Santana],” she wrote to Instagram.