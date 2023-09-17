It was reported few days back that Bhushan Kumar is all set to team up with acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta to bring the remarkable life of the legendary Indian choreographer, Saroj Khan, to the screen.

Bhushan Kumar to produce Saroj Khan’s biopic; Hansal Mehta to direct

Hansal Mehta, who is known for his critically acclaimed films like Shahid (2013), Aligarh (2016), Omerta (2018), and Scam 1992 (2020), has taken up the challenge of bringing Saroj Khan’s life story to the screen. The biopic will be produced by Bhushan Kumar.

“Sarojji not only mesmerized the audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionised the choreography scene in Hindi cinema. Her dance forms told stories which helped every filmmaker,” Bhushan Kumar said in a statement. “Sarojji’s journey, that started as early as a 3-year-old, was met with a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she gained from the industry has to be brought to life. I remember visiting film sets with my father and seeing her bring life to the songs with her choreography. Her dedication towards the art was commendable. I am glad Sukaina & Raju agreed to let us make this biopic of their mother,” he concluded.

The biopic is expected to showcase Saroj Khan’s journey from being a child artist to becoming one of the most successful choreographers in Bollywood. It will also highlight her personal struggles, such as her early marriage to B. Sohanlal, who was already married with four children; her second marriage to Sardar Roshan Khan; and the loss of one of her children. The biopic will also celebrate her achievements, such as winning three National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography.

Madhuri Dixit considered to play Saroj Khan?

The biopic on Saroj Khan is one of the most anticipated projects in Bollywood and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will play the role of their favourite masterji. It was reported that filmmaker Hansal Mehta has approached Madhuri to play the lead role in his biopic on Saroj Khan, which is being planned as an OTT project.

Madhuri Dixit seems to be an ideal choice as she shares a strong resemblance and rapport with Saroj Khan. Given Saroj Khan and Madhurl’s long standing work relationship, the latter’s presence in the movie is much anticipated and expected.

Regarding the biopic, an insider told Hindustan Times, “Writing is still at a very nascent stage and hence nothing concrete has come out. However, the makers are trying to have a series of actors to play Saroj ji in different phases of her life. For example, one girl will play Saroj ji in her younger days, while the other one will play her older version. And Madhuri is being considered for one of these roles.”

Hansal Mehta and sources close to Madhuri deny the reports

However, contrary to reports, Director Hansal Mehta clarifies the reports are purely speculative and mentions that they are still in development regarding the project.

Sources close to the actress told Bombay Times that the actress has just returned from the United States. “She was there for almost a month. All of this is false new. She hasn’t been approached for the film yet. She is not even in talks so far. She has no clue why everyone’s firming her presence in the movie without her knowledge.”

An industry source added, “The film is still in the writing stage. Casting will happen much later. While Madhuri’s presence in a Saroj Khan biopic seems evident, given their bond, she hasn’t been approached yet. The film hasn’t reached that stage yet.”

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan have collaborated on many hit songs that are considered as iconic Bollywood dance numbers. Some of their memorable works include Ek Do Teen from Tezaab (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar (1990), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from Beta (1992), Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak (1993), and Dola Re Dola from Devdas (2002). Saroj Khan had also choreographed Madhuri’s comeback song Aaja Nachle from Aaja Nachle (2007) and her last song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank (2019).

Saroj Khan had always praised Madhuri for her grace, expressions, and dedication. Madhuri Dixit had also expressed her admiration and gratitude for Saroj Khan on many occasions.

