In the ever-evolving world of power tools, enthusiasts and DIY dads alike (this author included) are on the lookout for the latest deals from top brands, each representing a distinct “house” in the realm of craftsmanship. A recent tweet by @andykreed, humorously suggesting that “when guys become dads, they’re sorted into one of four houses” – Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt – has recently gone viral, showing up in all of my social feeds. This playful comparison brings a touch of magic to the world of power tools, where loyalty to a particular brand is akin to the allegiance of Hogwarts houses. Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados, making every project a magical experience.

when guys become dads they’re sorted into one of these four houses like in harry potter pic.twitter.com/2RJX5ad4Tx — tweet davidson 🍞 (@andykreed) January 1, 2024

$840.90 at Amazon

High-Performance brushless tools: Milwaukee’s M18 Fuel tools are known for their high performance and efficiency. The brushless technology extends the tool’s lifespan, providing more power and runtime. This kit, with its cordless convenience, includes essential tools for various DIY projects, making it a great buy for those seeking reliability and power in their toolkit.

Advanced brushless technology for increased efficiency and longer tool life.

M18 Fuel tools provide exceptional power and runtime for demanding tasks.

Cordless design offers mobility and convenience for various DIY projects.

$489.99 at Amazon

Affordable and comprehensive: The Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 9-Tool Combo Kit stands out for its affordability and inclusivity. It offers a wide range of tools covering different applications, making it an excellent buy for DIYers who want a comprehensive set without breaking the bank. The Ryobi One+ battery system also ensures compatibility with a broad range of Ryobi tools.

Cost-effective package providing nine essential tools for a variety of applications.

The Ryobi One+ battery system ensures compatibility with a broad range of Ryobi tools.

Compact and portable tools suitable for DIYers with varying project needs.

$777.49 at Amazon

Versatile and durable: DeWalt is renowned for producing durable and versatile tools, and this 10-tool combo kit is no exception. With a variety of tools including a drill, impact driver, circular saw, and more, it provides a broad range of options for DIY projects. The 20V Max power ensures ample performance, and the durable construction of DeWalt tools adds to their longevity, making this kit a valuable investment for DIYers.

Comprehensive 10-tool set covers a wide range of DIY applications.

20V Max power delivers ample performance for various tasks.

Durable construction of DeWalt tools ensures longevity and reliability.

$869 at Amazon

Brushless efficiency and quality: Makita’s 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit is designed for efficiency and quality. The brushless technology ensures longer battery life and improved tool performance. Makita tools are known for their precision and durability, making this kit a great choice for DIYers who prioritize professional-grade tools for their projects.

Brushless technology enhances battery life and tool performance.

Makita tools are known for precision and durability.

18V Lithium-Ion power provides sufficient power for professional-grade tasks.