In a dazzling celebration of human creativity and heritage, Time Out has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the 24 most beautiful buildings worldwide, with an exciting spotlight on the top 10. Spanning continents and centuries, these architectural marvels are not just buildings; they are stories carved in stone, glass, and steel that reflect history, culture, and innovation. Here’s a fun yet detailed dive into the dazzling top 10 that have captured hearts—and imaginations.

1. Taj Mahal, India

Topping the list, the Taj Mahal in Agra is often called the world’s most beautiful building—and for good reason. Commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in 1632 as a mausoleum for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, it took 22 years and around 20,000 artisans to create this masterpiece. The structure’s ethereal white marble shifts color with the daylight—from soft pink at sunrise to a glowing ivory by noon, and a mystical gold by moonlight—creating a breathtaking spectacle. Adorned with exquisite calligraphy, inlaid precious stones, and perfectly symmetrical minarets designed to tilt outward for earthquake safety, it’s a symbol of eternal love and Mughal architectural genius. Over 7 million visitors flock here yearly to witness its timeless beauty.

2. Hallgrímskirkja, Iceland

Iceland’s striking Hallgrímskirkja cathedral rises in Reykjavík like a futuristic structure inspired by volcanic basalt columns. Completed in 1986 after more than four decades of construction, its bold, minimalist style speaks to the island’s dramatic landscapes. This Evangelical-Lutheran church is the tallest building in Iceland, with a stunning tower offering panoramic views of Reykjavík framed by rugged nature. Its blend of modernist and expressionist design makes it a standout example of how architecture can mirror the natural world.

3. The Pyramids of Giza, Egypt

No list of beautiful buildings is complete without the awe-inspiring Pyramids of Giza. Built over 4,500 years ago, these monumental tombs for Egyptian pharaohs combine engineering brilliance and spiritual significance. The Great Pyramid, once the tallest man-made structure for millennia, was built using massive limestone blocks with ingenious methods still debated by historians. Their stoic permanence and geometric perfection make them one of the world’s oldest and most enduring symbols of human civilization and architectural mastery.

4. Fallingwater, USA

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright transformed domestic architecture with Fallingwater, a 1930s house nestled in the Pennsylvania woods, ingeniously cantilevered over a waterfall. Surrounded by lush greenery, it blurs boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. The home’s terraces extend over a babbling brook, and the interior integrates natural rock formations, creating harmony between nature and design. It’s regarded as a seminal work of organic architecture and a sanctuary of tranquility and innovation.

5. Ad-Dayr (The Monastery), Petra, Jordan

Known as the “Rose City” for its sandstone cliffs, Petra dazzles with rock-carved architecture and sophisticated ancient water management. Ad-Dayr, Petra’s tallest facade at 48 meters, is an awe-inspiring monolithic structure dating to the 1st century AD. This monumental temple exemplifies the blending of Nabataean artistry and Hellenistic influences, making it a must-see cultural icon often called one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.6. Fondation Louis Vuitton, France

This contemporary masterpiece by architect Frank Gehry in Paris channels both futuristic ship sails and 19th-century greenhouses. Completed in 2014, its glass “sails” interspersed with white geometric “icebergs” create a shimmering dynamic facade that shifts with the light. Gehry’s signature deconstructivist style makes this art museum a floating vessel of culture and innovation in the heart of a classic city.7. Trinity College Library, Ireland

Dublin’s Long Room in Trinity College is a bibliophile’s dream—a stunning 65-meter chamber housing approximately 200,000 of the college’s oldest books in hand-crafted wooden bookcases with soaring barrel-vaulted ceilings. Built in the early 18th century and expanded over decades, the room’s moody, gothic atmosphere is a testament to centuries of scholarship and design.

8. Great Mosque of Djenné, Mali

The world’s largest mud-brick building and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Mosque of Djenné showcases the power of community architecture. Rebuilt in 1907 with sun-baked earthen bricks and annual replastering events that bring locals together, it stands as a living symbol of Sahelian culture and Islamic heritage. Its towering minarets and sculptural palm-leaf scaffolding create an earthy monument that defies weather and time.

9. Nasir Ol Molk Mosque, Iran

Dubbed the “Pink Mosque,” this 19th-century Shiraz gem dazzles with kaleidoscopic stained glass windows and intricate pastel tiles. Morning light floods the prayer hall, bathing the interior in vibrant hues that shift through the day. Its delicate mosaics and patterned arches invite visitors into a serene, colorful world where light and craftsmanship meet.

10. The Twist, Norway

At the intersection of art and architecture stands The Twist—an innovative gallery and bridge in Kistefos Sculpture Park that twists 90 degrees to connect riverbanks. Completed in 2019, it offers three distinct gallery spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows and moody interiors. This kinetic design invites visitors to experience light, nature, and modern art through a playful and dynamic structure that embodies Norway’s artistic spirit.

These top 10 beautiful buildings showcase human ingenuity, cultural richness, and artistic grandeur, proving that architecture is not just about shelter but about storytelling, emotion, and connection across time and place. From the monumental romance of the Taj Mahal to the natural harmony of Fallingwater, these sites spark wonder and inspire journeys for millions worldwide.