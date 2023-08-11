The American Museum of Natural History has always been known for creatures — just not more than a million live ones.

That may change, however, as a result of its Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation. Since this new wing opened in May, almost 1.5 million people have visited the museum, and most are thought to have explored the four floors of the Gilder Center that are open to the public. But even repeat visitors like me are still discovering its many attractions, including crawling and flying animals, mostly of the small but mighty variety. Where else in Manhattan can you encounter a Hercules beetle or poison dart frogs?

But the center, which was designed by the architect Jeanne Gang and her firm, Studio Gang, has more than wiggly wildlife. Described by Michael Kimmelman, the architecture critic for The New York Times, as “a poetic, joyful, theatrical work,” it also includes a towering behind-the-scenes show of collections, a library with its own display gallery and an immersive digital experience. Here are six highlights.