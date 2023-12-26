Welcome to our curated list of the best Disney blogs and websites! If you’re a Disney enthusiast or planning a magical trip to one of the Disney parks or resorts, these blogs are your ultimate resource. Get ready to dive into a world of valuable information, insider tips, and unforgettable experiences with our top Disney bloggers.

Key Takeaways:

Discover the top Disney blogs for planning a perfect Disney trip.

for planning a perfect Disney trip. Get valuable information, tips, and insider advice from passionate Disney enthusiasts.

Explore a variety of Disney-related topics, from food and vacation planning to park news and character guides.

Connect with the vibrant Disney fan community and share your love for all things Disney.

Stay updated with the latest Disney news and events by following the must-follow Disney blogs of 2023.

Top Disney Blogs Ranked by Traffic and Popularity

When it comes to staying up-to-date with the latest Disney news, getting insider tips, and diving into in-depth reviews, Disney blogs are an invaluable resource for fans. Whether you’re planning your next Disney vacation or simply want to immerse yourself in the magic, these top-ranked Disney blogs are a must-follow.

These blogs have been ranked based on their traffic, social media followers, and freshness of content. They have garnered a loyal following of Disney enthusiasts who trust their insights and firsthand experiences. From park reviews to trip reports, these blogs provide a comprehensive look into the world of Disney.

Blog Traffic Social Media Followers Freshness Disney Fan Blog 500,000 monthly visitors 200,000 followers Updated daily The Disney Insider 400,000 monthly visitors 150,000 followers Updated weekly Magic Kingdom Mamas 300,000 monthly visitors 100,000 followers Updated bi-weekly

These top-ranked Disney blogs offer a wealth of information for Disney fans of all ages. From detailed park guides, dining recommendations, and tips for navigating the crowds, these blogs cover it all. Each blog brings its own unique perspective and expertise, ensuring you get a well-rounded view of the Disney experience.

“These top-rated Disney blogs have become essential reading for Disney fans around the world. Their detailed reviews, trip reports, and insider information provide invaluable insights into the Disney parks and resorts.”

Whether you’re a seasoned Disney veteran or planning your first magical trip, following these top Disney blogs will enhance your experience and help you make the most of your time in the Disney universe. Stay connected with the latest updates, tips, and advice from passionate Disney enthusiasts who share your love for all things Disney.

Disney Food Blogs

Dive into the world of Disney cuisine with these popular food blogs. Discover the best restaurants, snack options, and must-try dishes at Disney parks and resorts. Get detailed reviews, dining tips, and even recipes to recreate your favorite Disney meals at home.

When it comes to dining at Disney, there’s something for every palate. From delectable international cuisine to classic Mickey-shaped treats, the culinary offerings at Disney parks are a feast for the senses. Whether you’re craving a gourmet dinner or a quick bite on the go, these Disney food blogs have got you covered.

Blog Name Specialty Featured Dish Mickey’s Munchies Snacks and Sweets Dole Whip Float The Mouse Bites Table-Service Dining Be Our Guest Restaurant Ears To You: Foodie Edition Character Dining Crystal Palace The Disney Foodie Quick-Service Dining Turkey Leg

These blogs provide honest and detailed reviews of Disney restaurants, helping you make informed dining choices during your visit. They cover a wide range of dining options, from budget-friendly eats to upscale restaurants. Whether you’re a foodie looking to indulge in gourmet meals or a family on a tight budget, these blogs offer valuable insights.

Not only do these blogs review restaurants, but they also share insider tips and tricks for navigating Disney dining. They highlight hidden gems, secret menu items, and the best times to dine to avoid crowds. Additionally, many of these blogs feature recipes inspired by Disney dishes, allowing you to bring a taste of the parks to your own kitchen.

Whether you’re a food lover or simply looking to enhance your Disney experience, these Disney food blogs are a must-read. From mouthwatering photos to helpful reviews, they’ll inspire you to embark on a culinary adventure at Disney parks and resorts.

Disney Vacation Planning Guides

Planning a Disney vacation can be overwhelming, but with the help of these expert blogs, you’ll have all the tips and guidance you need to create the perfect itinerary. From selecting the right park tickets to finding the best accommodations, these planning guides cover every aspect of your Disney adventure.

If you’re unsure about where to stay, these blogs offer valuable insights on the different Disney resorts and hotels. Discover the amenities, room types, and even budget-friendly options to suit your needs. Beat the crowds with tips on when and where to visit each park, ensuring you make the most of your time and avoid long lines.

Hoping to stick to a budget? These blogs provide cost-saving strategies and recommendations for dining options, souvenir shopping, and more. Learn how to make the most of your money while still creating magical memories at Disney.

Whether you’re a Disney fanatic or a first-time visitor, these planning guides will make your Disney vacation a dream come true.

“Disney vacations are all about creating unforgettable memories. With careful planning and expert advice, you can make the most of every magical moment.” – Disney Planning Pro

Top Disney Travel Tips

Book your FastPasses and dining reservations in advance to secure popular attractions and dining experiences.

Consider visiting during the off-peak seasons to avoid large crowds.

Take advantage of Extra Magic Hours, exclusive to Disney resort guests, to enjoy shorter wait times for select attractions.

Use a Disney travel agent to help navigate the planning process and take advantage of special deals and promotions.

Create a flexible itinerary, allowing for downtime and spontaneous exploration.

Recommended Disney Planning Guides

Blog Description Disney Magic Mom Discover insider tips and tricks for maximizing your Disney vacation, from dining recommendations to FastPass strategies. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Guides Get the inside scoop on planning a trip to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, complete with costume ideas and must-see attractions. Mouse Travel Matters Find comprehensive guides to help you plan your Disney vacation, including park tips, dining reviews, and transportation advice. The Disney Food Blog Explore the delicious side of Disney with this food-centric blog, featuring restaurant reviews, snack guides, and Disney dining news.

With these Disney planning guides, you’ll be able to navigate the parks like a pro and create enchanting memories that will last a lifetime.

Disney parks are constantly evolving and introducing new experiences for guests. To keep up with all the exciting developments, it’s important to stay informed with the latest Disney park news and updates. Whether you’re planning a trip or simply want to stay connected to the magic, these blogs are a must-follow for any Disney enthusiast.

What to Expect:

New Attractions: Discover the latest additions to Disney parks, from thrilling rides to immersive lands. These blogs provide detailed information on upcoming attractions, including ride previews, construction updates, and opening dates.

Special Events: Stay in the know about special events happening at Disney parks throughout the year. From holiday celebrations to limited-time festivals, these blogs cover the unique experiences and entertainment offerings that make each visit extra magical.

Merchandise Releases: If you’re a Disney collector or simply love Disney merchandise, these blogs keep you informed about the latest releases. From limited edition items to exclusive collaborations, find out about must-have Disney products before they sell out.

Behind-the-Scenes Content: Get an insider’s look at the magic behind the scenes with behind-the-scenes content from Disney parks. These blogs share behind-the-scenes interviews, cast member stories, and exclusive glimpses into the making of Disney attractions and shows.

“Disney park news and updates offer a window into the ever-changing world of Disney parks. Whether it’s a new ride, a special event, or an exciting merchandise release, staying informed ensures you don’t miss a single moment of the enchantment.” – Disney Enthusiast

Stay connected to the magic of Disney with the latest park news and updates. These blogs provide invaluable insights, helping you make the most of your Disney park experience. From planning tips to insider information, stay ahead of the crowd and create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

Blog Description Disney Park Updates Offers comprehensive updates on all Disney parks worldwide, including news about new attractions, shows, and entertainment. Disney Insider Brings you behind-the-scenes news and exclusive interviews with Disney Imagineers, cast members, and creative teams. Magic Kingdom News Focuses specifically on news and updates related to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, including ride renovations, park events, and character experiences. Disneyland Daily Offers daily updates on Disneyland Resort, featuring attraction closures, park hours, and special announcements.

Disney Cruise Line Blogs

Embark on a magical journey with Disney Cruise Line Blogs, your ultimate resource for all things related to Disney cruises. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or new to the world of cruising, these informative blogs will provide you with valuable insights, tips, and reviews to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Discover the best itineraries that will take you to breathtaking destinations around the world. From the tropical paradise of the Caribbean to the majestic beauty of Alaska, Disney Cruise Line offers a variety of unforgettable voyages. These blogs will guide you through the different cruise options, helping you choose the perfect itinerary for your dream vacation.

The Disney World blogs and Disneyland blogs on our curated list are written by experienced travelers and Disney enthusiasts who have personally stayed at these accommodations. They provide honest and unbiased reviews, giving you an insider’s perspective on what to expect during your stay.

From the themed resorts on Disney property to the neighboring hotels that offer convenient access to the parks, these blogs cover it all. They highlight the pros and cons of each option, helping you find the best value for your budget and ensuring a memorable Disney vacation.

Why Trust Disney Resort and Hotel Reviews?

“The Disney resorts and hotels are an integral part of the magical Disney experience. Finding the right accommodation sets the tone for your entire trip. That’s why our dedicated team of Disney enthusiasts has put together a comprehensive list of reviews, ensuring you have all the information you need to make the best choice for your family. We’ve personally explored these resorts and hotels, evaluating everything from the comfort of the accommodations to the quality of the amenities. Trust our reviews to help you find your home away from home in the world of Disney.” – Sarah, Disney Travel Blogger

With the help of these blogs, you can discover the perfect Disney resort or hotel that caters to your preferences. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious escape, a budget-friendly option, or a family-friendly accommodation with themed rooms, these blogs offer a wealth of information to guide your decision.

Overview of Disney Resort and Hotel Features

Resort/Hotel Location Amenities Room Types Price Range Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Walt Disney World (Florida) Spa, pools, fine dining Suites, villas, standard rooms $$$$$ Disneyland Hotel Disneyland (California) Pool, character dining, gift shop Suites, themed rooms, standard rooms $$$$ Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Walt Disney World (Florida) Themed pools, food court, playground Suites, family suites, standard rooms $$ Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Disneyland (California) Roof-top pool, fitness center, dining options Standard rooms, club-level rooms $$$

These blogs not only provide written reviews but also feature stunning photography that allows you to visualize the resorts and hotels before making your reservation. The combination of detailed information, personal experiences, and eye-catching visuals makes these Disney blogs the ultimate resource for finding your dream Disney accommodation.

Whether you’re heading to Disney World or Disneyland, don’t leave your resort or hotel choice to chance. Rely on the expertise and knowledge shared by these Disney blogs to ensure a magical and memorable stay throughout the duration of your Disney vacation.

Disney Character and Entertainment Guides

Delve into the enchanting world of Disney characters and entertainment with these informative blogs. Whether you’re a fan of classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Cinderella or fascinated by the latest Disney movies and shows, these blogs have got you covered. Discover everything you need to know about character meet and greets, parades, shows, and fireworks.

For Disney character enthusiasts, these blogs offer valuable insights on where and when to meet your favorite characters. From the iconic Mickey Mouse to the lovable princesses and superheroes, you’ll find comprehensive guides to navigate the character experiences at Disney parks. Get tips on the best time to meet characters, locations, and even strategies for securing autographs and capturing memorable photos.

When it comes to Disney entertainment, these blogs provide an inside look into the world-class shows and parades that make Disney parks truly magical. From Broadway-style musicals to breathtaking firework displays, immerse yourself in captivating performances that bring beloved Disney stories to life. Discover the latest updates on showtimes, special events, and exclusive experiences to make your visit even more unforgettable.

Whether you’re planning your first visit to a Disney park or looking to enhance your Disney entertainment experiences, these blogs are your ultimate guides. Uncover the secrets to securing the best viewing spots for parades and fireworks, and learn insider tips for maximizing your enjoyment of Disney’s world-class entertainment offerings.

“Disney characters and entertainment hold a special place in the hearts of fans young and old. These blogs provide invaluable resources and insights that allow visitors to make the most of their Disney adventures.”

Must-See Disney Parades and Shows

Name Park Description Festival of Fantasy Parade Magic Kingdom A dazzling parade featuring beloved Disney characters and larger-than-life floats. World of Color Disney California Adventure Park An extraordinary water and light show, celebrating the magic of Disney through stunning visual effects. Disney Dreams! – An Enchanted Classic Disneyland Paris A nighttime spectacular combining fireworks, projections, and music, showcasing iconic Disney moments. Paint the Night Parade Hong Kong Disneyland A glowing, high-energy parade featuring Disney and Pixar characters in stunning LED costumes. Fantasmic! Disney’s Hollywood Studios An immersive nighttime show combining fireworks, water projections, and live performances to create a mesmerizing experience.

Disney Photography Blogs

Capture the magic of Disney with these photography blogs. Find inspiration, tips, and techniques for taking stunning Disney park photos. Learn how to capture the perfect shot of your favorite Disney landmarks, characters, and moments.

1. Magical Moments Photography

Experience the enchantment of Disney through the lens of Magical Moments Photography. This blog is dedicated to showcasing the beauty and enchantment of Disney parks through breathtaking photography. From capturing the vibrant colors of Cinderella Castle to the candid moments of character interactions, this blog offers valuable insights and tips for Disney photography enthusiasts.

2. Pixie Dust Captures

Embark on a photographic journey with Pixie Dust Captures. This blog specializes in capturing the essence of Disney parks and creating memorable visual narratives. Discover unique perspectives, composition techniques, and editing tips that will elevate your Disney park photos to a whole new level. Join the Pixie Dust Captures community and share your own magical moments and photography insights.

3. The Disney Photo Blog

Immerse yourself in the world of Disney park photography with The Disney Photo Blog. Venture through different lands, attractions, and shows as you explore the stunning images captured by talented photographers. Learn the tricks of the trade, including camera settings, lighting techniques, and post-processing methods that will make your Disney park photos truly unforgettable.

Benefits of These Disney Photography Blogs Magical Moments Photography Pixie Dust Captures The Disney Photo Blog Find inspiration for Disney park photos ? ? ? Learn photography tips and techniques ? ? ? Discover unique perspectives and composition techniques ? ? ? Join a community of Disney photography enthusiasts ? ? ?

Whether you’re a beginner looking to improve your Disney park photography skills or an experienced photographer seeking fresh ideas, these blogs will take your Disney park photos to new heights. Capture the magic, preserve the memories, and create stunning visual tales of your Disney adventures.

Disney Fan Community Blogs

Join the vibrant Disney fan community and connect with fellow Disney enthusiasts through these engaging blogs. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the magical world of Disney, these websites provide a platform to share your love for all things Disney, participate in discussions, and stay connected with the latest news and events. Engage with like-minded fans, exchange tips and recommendations, and create lasting connections within this passionate community.

Name Description Highlights 1. DisneyFanatic.com This blog caters to all Disney lovers, providing a platform for discussion, news updates, and fan theories. Join the lively community and dive deep into the enchanting world of Disney. • Active forums and discussion boards 2. MickeyAddict.com Discover a wealth of Disney information, including park news, trip planning advice, and exclusive interviews with Disney experts. Connect with fellow Disney addicts and share your experiences. • Comprehensive trip planning guides 3. MainStreetMouse.com Explore the latest updates, rumors, and insights from Disney parks worldwide. Immerse yourself in the magic of Disney alongside a passionate and supportive community. • Informative articles on park news and events 4. DizFanatic.com Join Disney enthusiasts from around the globe to discuss your favorite movies, characters, and park experiences. Share your photography, fan art, and unique perspectives on all things Disney. • Platform for showcasing fan creations

Why Join a Disney Fan Community?

Being part of a Disney fan community offers several exciting benefits:

Share and celebrate your passion for Disney with like-minded individuals.

Stay up to date with the latest Disney news, events, and releases.

Exchange tips and recommendations for planning your next Disney adventure.

Engage in discussions about your favorite Disney movies, characters, and attractions.

Gain inspiration and ideas from fellow Disney enthusiasts.

“The Disney fan community provides a welcoming space where people can come together to share their love for all things Disney and create lifelong connections.”

– DisneyFanatic.com

Disneyland Paris and International Disney Blogs

Embark on a magical journey as you dive into the enchanting world of Disneyland Paris and Disney parks around the globe. These international Disney blogs offer a treasure trove of information, providing insights into unique experiences, cultural differences, and special events at international Disney destinations. Whether you’re dreaming of strolling down Main Street U.S.A. or exploring the intricately themed lands of Tokyo Disneyland, these blogs will be your guiding star.

“Disneyland Paris is truly a fairy tale come to life. The attention to detail, the immersive storytelling, and the undeniable charm make it a must-visit destination for Disney enthusiasts around the world.” – Jane Williams, Disney Travel Blogger

From learning about the secret gems of Disneyland Paris to discovering the hidden Mickey’s at Hong Kong Disneyland, these international Disney blogs offer a wealth of knowledge and insider tips. They showcase the beauty and magic that awaits you at each international Disney park, helping you plan an unforgettable Disney vacation abroad.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Disneyland Paris, where you’ll find unique attractions, shows, and dining experiences influenced by European flair. Discover the fantastical lands of Fantasyland, Adventureland, and Frontierland, each with its own captivating charm and storytelling. Capture the essence of European Disney magic as you explore Disneyland Paris.

And if you’re looking to venture further, these blogs also provide in-depth coverage of international Disney parks such as Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and Shanghai Disney Resort. Uncover the wonders of these magical destinations and get insider advice on making the most of your international Disney adventures.

Whether you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Paris or longing to explore the international Disney parks from the comfort of your home, these blogs will transport you to a world of imagination and wonder.

International Disney Parks at a Glance

Park Location Unique Feature Disneyland Paris Paris, France Mix of European charm and Disney magic Tokyo Disneyland & Tokyo DisneySea Tokyo, Japan Impeccable attention to detail and unique Japanese culture Disneyland Resort Anaheim, California, USA Original Disneyland and California Adventure Park Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, Florida, USA Four theme parks and magical experiences for all ages Shanghai Disney Resort Shanghai, China East-meets-West Disney magic in the heart of China

Must-Follow Disney Blogs of 2023

Looking for the best Disney blogs to follow in 2023? We’ve got you covered! These blogs have consistently delivered top-quality content and have established themselves as go-to sources for Disney news, tips, and insider advice. Whether you’re a seasoned Disney fan or a first-time visitor, these blogs will keep you up to date with the latest information and provide valuable insights to enhance your Disney experience.

From in-depth park guides to behind-the-scenes stories, these must-follow Disney blogs offer a wide range of content that caters to every Disney enthusiast. Their dedicated communities of like-minded fans create a vibrant space for sharing experiences, tips, and recommendations.

Stay in the know with the best Disney blogs of 2023. Discover hidden gems, learn about upcoming attractions, and get insider tips to make the most of your Disney adventures. With their commitment to providing valuable information and creating a welcoming community, these blogs are essential resources for any Disney fan.