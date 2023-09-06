Disney has unveiled its latest cruise ship – with renderings revealing dazzling interiors.

Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line’s sixth ship, is slated to set sail from Florida on her inaugural cruise in December 2024.

The 4,000-passenger ship, which measures 1,119ft (341m) in length and weighs approximately 144,000 gross tons, is being constructed at Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard.

The vessel, a sister ship to Disney Wish, which launched last year, promises to ‘unlock the far-reaching realms of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel and embrace dynamic tales from beloved Disney Parks attractions, through captivating and immersive experiences on the high seas’. A statement adds that Disney Treasure will ‘harness a design concept that calls upon the bold and heartwarming stories of beloved Disney characters’.

First-of-its-kind features on board include a restaurant inspired by the film Coco, an Aladdin-themed ‘grand hall’ and a Zootopia-inspired sweet shop.

Ship, ship hooray: Disney has unveiled its latest vessel, Disney Treasure

The overriding theme of the ship is ‘adventure’, a decision made to ‘honour Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration’.

This begins with the food offering. Unique to the ship is the aforementioned Plaza de Coco, the ‘world’s first theatrical dining experience’ themed around the 2017 hit Disney and Pixar animation Coco.

Detailing what to expect from the immersive restaurant experience, Disney says that the story of lead character Miguel and his family will continue where it left off on screen as they take diners on ‘colourful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness’. Diners will enjoy ‘festive’ dinners with dishes that offer a ‘modern twist’ on traditional Mexican fare and a line-up of live entertainment.

First-of-its-kind features on board include a restaurant themed around the 2017 hit animation Coco (shown in the above two images)

Another brand-new addition to the cruise line is Jumbeaux’s Sweets, a candy shop inspired by the ice cream parlour featured in Disney’s ‘Zootopia’.

For the adults on board, new to the cruise line is the Periscope Pub, a bar that’s inspired by the 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Here, ‘guests will dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans amidst the submarine-styled interiors and take a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling’. Craft beers and light bites will be served.

Themed cocktails can be sipped at Skipper Society, another brand-new feature of the ship. This bar – complete with campground-style furnishings – is inspired by the Jungle Cruise boat ride attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe.

A brand-new addition to the cruise line is Jumbeaux’s Sweets (above), a candy shop inspired by the ice cream parlour featured in Disney’s ‘Zootopia’

For the adults on board, new to the cruise line is the Periscope Pub (shown in the two images above), a bar that’s inspired by the 1954 film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Many features echo those that are found on sister ship Disney Wish. For instance, Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s immersive Marvel-themed dining experience, which ‘celebrates favourite Avengers characters and stories’, is returning.

As is 1923, a restaurant named for the founding year of Walt Disney Animation Studios. It’s said to be ‘steeped in the glamour of Hollywood’s golden age’.

There are two adults-only eateries on board – Palo Steakhouse, offering ‘authentic Italian dining’, and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, said to ‘offer the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement’.

The new ship will also feature ’24-hour room service, speciality treats, [and] gourmet cafes’, a statement reveals.

Themed cocktails can be sipped at Skipper Society (above two images). This bar is inspired by the Jungle Cruise boat ride attraction at Disney theme parks around the globe

Beyond dinner and drinks, the vessel is chockablock with family-friendly entertainment venues that are said to immerse guests ‘in worlds both real and imagined, through interactive storytelling, character encounters and Broadway-style theatrical adaptations of inspiring Disney adventures’.

The Aladdin-themed Grand Hall – the ship’s ‘most prominent gathering space’ – will ‘host dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances’.

Another new addition to the fleet will be Sarabi, a two-storey entertainment hub named after the lioness matriarch from The Lion King. The space, said to ‘evoke the natural beauty and openness of the savanna’, will be the setting for themed games such as ‘Family Time Game Show’ and ‘Villains Game Night’.

The Aladdin-themed ‘Grand Hall’ (shown in three images above) ‘will host dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances’

Return features on board, meanwhile, include the Walt Disney Theatre, billed as an ‘opulent show palace that will come alive with original Broadway-style productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line’. Shows include ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and ‘Disney Seas the Adventure’, which are both said to be ‘Disney Cruise Line fan-favourites’.

Disney hints that there’ll be an all-new theatre show coming to Disney Treasure – but details of the production have yet to be released.

Just as they can aboard Disney Wish, guests can experience the Hero Zone sports venue and the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas, where first-run films from Disney, Pixar and Marvel are screened.

The Oceaneer Club – another return feature for kids and teens – is a ‘wonderland of immersive spaces’ that allows children to ‘enter the captivating worlds of [their] favourite Disney stories’.

It features the Marvel Super Hero Academy, where kids can train to become superheroes; Fairytale Hall, a collection of prince and princess-themed activity rooms; Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, where little ones discover the secrets of the ‘creative masterminds’ behind Disney theme parks; Star Wars: Cargo Bay, where children can be immersed in their own Star Wars story; and Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck, a maritime-themed playground.

On the upper decks of the ship guests will find an ‘expansive district themed to Mickey and friends’.

Herein lies the AquaMouse ride, a returning feature from Disney Wish. It has a brand-new theme aboard Disney Treasure, telling the story of the ‘Curse of the Golden Egg’, which ‘follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple’.

Describing the ride, Disney says: ‘Powerful jets will propel two-person ride vehicles through 760ft (231m) of winding tubes, offering breathtaking views of the ocean and the ship below.’

A new addition to the cruise line will be Sarabi, a two-storey entertainment hub named after the lioness matriarch from The Lion King

Guests can take a spin on the ship’s AquaMouse ride, which ‘follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple’

There’s also a Toy Story-themed district – just as there is aboard Disney Wish – designed for families with young children that will include a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar.

The Quiet Cove adult area is another return feature from Disney Wish. ‘This secluded adults-only district will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic café,’ says Disney.

For even more rest and relaxation, adults can retreat to the Senses Spa, ‘a tranquil oasis offering indulgent spa and beauty treatments’.

For a workout, the Senses Fitness gym will offer ‘state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities’.

After action-packed days, guests will look forward to a good night’s sleep. A statement says the ‘luxurious accommodations aboard Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural colour scheme and custom artwork that will entice guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures’.

It’s said that most of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view, and 70 per cent will feature a verandah space.

There are four different styles of ‘royal’ suites on board that are designed to ‘pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters’. For instance, the Bagheera Royal Suites are inspired by the panther from The Jungle Book and the lush forests he calls home.

Most of the ship’s 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view, and 70 per cent will feature a verandah space

A statement says the ‘luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm’

The Rajah Royal Suites – shown in the three images above – are themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in Aladdin

The Bagheera Royal Suites are inspired by the panther from The Jungle Book and the lush forests he calls home

The Rajah Royal Suites, meanwhile, are themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in Aladdin.

Those who splash out on the concierge experience will stay in ‘indulgent’ suites with interiors inspired by the ‘majestic grasslands Simba calls home in The Lion King’. They’ll also enjoy access to ‘an exclusive concierge lounge with a private sun deck that serves as the perfect place to relax, sip a cocktail and enjoy a variety of food and beverages throughout the day’.

Disney Treasure will embark on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a cruise from September 12, 2023, while bookings will open to all guests on September 20, 2023. For more information visit disneycruise.com.