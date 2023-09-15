Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Star Path duties haven’t always been particularly tricky to figure out, but that seems to be changing with the new Haunted Holiday Star Path. For the first time since the game’s launch, the Star Path duties consist of riddles instead of exact explanations of what to do. As such, we’ve compiled a list of the duties alongside their solutions below.

All Haunted Holiday Star Path duties and how to complete them

Six of these duties will be available to you at any one time. After completing one, you’ll be assigned a new one.

Bond with your animal companions – Pet your companion the listed number of times

– Pet your companion the listed number of times Break some rocks – Break the listed number of mining nodes

– Break the listed number of mining nodes Build stuff – Craft items the listed number of times

– Craft items the listed number of times Catch a fish popular in Arendelle – Fish up the listed number of Herring

– Fish up the listed number of Herring Catch a fish whose name rhymes with “harp” – Fish up the listed number of Carp

– Fish up the listed number of Carp Catch a rainbow-y fish – Fish up the listed number of Rainbow Trout

– Fish up the listed number of Rainbow Trout Catch some fish whose name rhymes with “dream” – Fish up the listed number of Bream

– Fish up the listed number of Bream Chat with a pint-sized space ranger – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Buzz

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Buzz Chat with the king of the jungle – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Simba

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Simba Chat with the villager’s best dealmaker – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Ursula

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Ursula Chat with the woman from the willow – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Mother Gothel

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Mother Gothel Collect some shoreline shellfish – Collect the listed number of any of the shellfish on Dazzle Beach

– Collect the listed number of any of the shellfish on Dazzle Beach Complete Dreamlight duties – Complete the listed number of Dreamlight duties

– Complete the listed number of Dreamlight duties Craft a potion to boost your mining abilities – Craft a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish

– Craft a Miracle Pickaxe Polish or Even More Miraculous Pickaxe Polish Cook meals that would never make the cut at Chez Remy – Cook the listed number of 1-star meals

– Cook the listed number of 1-star meals Cross some items off your regal to-do list – Complete the listed number of Dreamlight duties

– Complete the listed number of Dreamlight duties Dig for special crystals underground – Mine the listed number of Vitalys Crystals

– Mine the listed number of Vitalys Crystals Do Goofy’s favorite pastime – Catch fish the listed number of times

– Catch fish the listed number of times Eat an ALMOST perfect meal – Eat the listed number of 4-star meals

– Eat the listed number of 4-star meals Engage in Scrooge McDuck’s favorite hobby – Obtain the listed number of coins

– Obtain the listed number of coins Fish for something with claws – Fish up the listed number of Lobster or Crab

– Fish up the listed number of Lobster or Crab Fish for something small in size and name – Fish up the listed number of Shrimp

– Fish up the listed number of Shrimp Gather what’s needed to make Anna’s favorite treat – Forage for the listed number of cocoa beans

– Forage for the listed number of cocoa beans Get some especially shiny rocks – Collect the listed number of shiny gems

– Collect the listed number of shiny gems Get some very valuable rocks – Collect the listed number of gems

– Collect the listed number of gems Give a sea witch her favorite thing – Give Ursula her favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Ursula her favorite gifts the listed number of times Give a tiny chef his favorite gift – Give Remy his favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Remy his favorite gifts the listed number of times Give a very grouchy lion his favorite gift – Give Scar his favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Scar his favorite gifts the listed number of times Give an exceptionally unexceptional villager a favorite gift – Give Mirabel her favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Mirabel her favorite gifts the listed number of times Give different villagers a sugar rush – Give the listed number of villagers candy

– Give the listed number of villagers candy Give the valley’s finest loot player his favorite gift – Give Kristoff his favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Kristoff his favorite gifts the listed number of times Impress a wizard with something he loves – Give Merlin his favorite gifts the listed number of times

– Give Merlin his favorite gifts the listed number of times Increase your coin “collection” – Obtain the listed number of coins

– Obtain the listed number of coins It’s better to give a gift than to receive – Gift the listed number of gifts to any villager

– Gift the listed number of gifts to any villager Hang out with a villager who says “WAKKK!” – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Donald

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Donald Harvest Olaf’s nose – Harvest the listed number of carrots

– Harvest the listed number of carrots Harvest something sweet – Harvest the listed number of sugarcane

– Harvest the listed number of sugarcane Harvest this iron-rich leafy green – Harvest the listed number of spinach

– Harvest the listed number of spinach Make conversation with a very speedy princess – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Vanellope

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Vanellope Make perfectly mediocre meals – Cook the listed number of 3-star meals

– Cook the listed number of 3-star meals Make small talk – Have the listed number of daily conversations with anyone

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with anyone Make small talk with an ice queen – Have the listed number of daily conversations with Elsa

– Have the listed number of daily conversations with Elsa Mine blue stones with a watery name – Mine the listed number of Aquamarines

– Mine the listed number of Aquamarines Mine for a lime-green gem – Mine the listed number of Peridots

– Mine the listed number of Peridots Mine of an orange gem – Mine the listed number of Citrines

– Mine the listed number of Citrines Pick red flowers that grow only in the Peaceful Meadow – Pick the listed number of red daisies

– Pick the listed number of red daisies Pick the fruits that put Snow White to sleep – Forage for the listed number of apples

– Forage for the listed number of apples Spend some time with someone on the villainous side – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mother Gothel or Scar

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mother Gothel or Scar Spend time with a legendary villager of the wind and sea – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Maui

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Maui Spend time with a pint-sized sheriff – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Woody

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Woody Spend time with classic friends – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, or Scrooge

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, or Scrooge Spend time with the sorcerer’s apprentice – Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mickey

– Spend the listed number of minutes hanging out with Mickey Stuff your face with second-class meals – Eat the listed number of 2-star meals

– Eat the listed number of 2-star meals Take a picture of a sea witch’s house – Take a picture of Ursula’s house

– Take a picture of Ursula’s house “Uproot” the Forgetting – Remove the listed number of night thorns

– Remove the listed number of night thorns Whip up some of your finest chef creations – Cook the listed number of 5-star meals

– Cook the listed number of 5-star meals Work a shift at the restaurant – Serve the listed number of villagers at Chez Remy

