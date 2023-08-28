It has been nearly two years since Disney+ had greenlit the series adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, and now Deadline brings word that the streamer has ultimately decided to exit the project as part of its cost-cutting efforts. Before Disney+’s departure from the live-action adaptation, The Spiderwick Chronicles series has already completed its production early this year. Because of this, Paramount Television Studios is currently finding a new home for the coming-of-age fantasy series.

In addition to The Spiderwick Chronicles, the live-action Captain Nemo series titled Nautilus is also no longer moving forward at Disney+. It’s currently unclear if there are plans to shop the project to other companies. Besides exiting previously announced projects, the company’s cost-cutting strategy also led to the removal of a number of original Disney+ and Hulu shows from their respective streaming platforms. These included the Willow series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Diary of a Future President, The Mysterious Benedict Society, and Marvel’s Runaways.

What is The Spiderwick Chronicles series about?

“The series follows the Grace Family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen — as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home,” reads an official synopsis for the series. “They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.”

The adaptation stars Lyon Daniels as Jared Grace, Noah Cottrell as Simon Grace, Mychala Lee as Mallory Grace, Momona Tamada as Emiko, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Calliope, and Joy Bryant as Helen Grace, with Christian Slater playing the villainous ogre Mulgarath. The Spiderwick Chronicles series was executive produced by showrunner Aron Eli Coleite, with Kat Coiro directing the first two episodes.