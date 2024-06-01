With its list of new releases for June 2024, Disney+ isn’t going to beat the “only a Star Wars and Marvel streamer” allegations. That’s because there is just one major new release and it’s of the Star Wars variety.

Thankfully, Star Wars: The Acolyte, premiering on June 4, sounds pretty good! This series from Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is set during the end of the High Republic era and will follow a respected Jedi master (played by Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae) investigating a crime that brings him back into contact with his former Padawan (Amandla Stenberg).

Aside from that, Disney+ has little else going on this month. But a fresh Star War and more episodes of Doctor Who should be enough for most of us.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ this June.