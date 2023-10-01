Disney+ is getting into the spooky swing of things by releasing the house of mouse’s latest blockbuster Haunted Mansion to streaming this month, but there’s much more ahead on the service for all the little boils and ghouls to enjoy!

Genre fans will be delighted to hear that there’s a brand-new spin on R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps coming to Disney+ and Hulu in October. The new horror-comedy show is headed up by Scream King Justin Long (Tusk, Barbarian, Jeepers Creepers) and follows five teens who accidentally release supernatural forces and must work together to recapture them, all while discovering their parents’ juicy secrets from their own teen eras.

The jewel in Disney+’s crown this October belongs to the God of Mischief, though. That’s right, the MCU’s most popular series Loki is finally back for a second season, and we’ll be finding out how Thor’s brother (adopted) will be faring against all the multiversal Marvel chaos he unleashed at the end of season 1.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in October…