Disney is pushing back against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to rob them of their independence.

In a new court filing, Disney asks for damages and alleges Florida violated its contracts.

It’s the latest in a lawsuit in which the Florida board says Disney shouldn’t have total power over its district.

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



Disney isn’t going to let Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walk away from their ongoing feud as he tries to reboot his stuggling presidential campaign.

In a new court filing Friday, Disney said it wants damages over how the governor has handled rescinding Disney’s right to operate as its entity under the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The Friday document is the latest in the fight between Florida and Disney, stemming from a lawsuit in which Florida has said RCID’s plan to give Disney autonomous power should be thrown out.

Disney alleged in the Friday filing that the Florida board overseeing the transition violated its contract but added that since they have “no adequate legal remedy for the District’s breach of the Contracts, as an award of damages would not fully compensate Disney for the losses caused by the District’s breach of the Contracts.”

Disney said in the document that it “has fully complied with any and all of its obligations under the Contracts.” The company alleged that the Florida board “repudiated its duty” to adhere to the contract.

“The District has a duty under the terms of the Contracts to do such further acts and assurances as shall be reasonably requested by Disney to carry out the intent of the Contracts and give effect thereto and the District has refused to perform its obligations under the Contracts and has instead breached the Contracts by, among other things, declaring them void ab initio,” the filing reads.

Disney said it has “suffered and will continue to suffer damages, including consequential damages.”

Disney filed the court document less than a week after CNN aired an interview with DeSantis where he said that he and his allies had “basically moved on” from their feud with the company and that he would tell the company’s CEO, Bob Iger, to “drop the lawsuit.”

In addition to asking the court to “enter a judgment against the District for damages,” Disney wants the court to force the Florida oversight board to comply with the contracts in place.

As the lawsuit between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District continues to proceed, DeSantis has been on the presidential campaign trail.

According to an average of national polls deemed “major” by FiveThirtyEight, Trump currently brings in 38.4 percentage points more support on average than DeSantis, who’s in second place averaging 15.7% support.