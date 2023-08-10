



Disney is once again raising the ad-free prices of both Disney Plus and Hulu this fall. Beginning on October 12th, Disney Plus will cost $13.99 per month, while Hulu’s no-ads tier will run $17.99. The ad-sponsored tiers of both services will (for now) each remain $7.99.

Perhaps to ease that blow, the company is introducing a new combo subscription that will bundle ad-free experiences for both Disney Plus and Hulu for $19.99 per month. That plan will be available on September 6th.

But these subscription hikes to the standalone services are substantial; Disney last raised the cost of Disney Plus to $10.99 / month a year ago. At that time, ad-free Hulu jumped up to $14.99. It now costs more than the ad-free tier of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max service, which is $15.99 monthly.

The triple play of Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN Plus (with ads) will also be increasing to $24.99. Hulu with Live TV with ads is rising to $76.99, with the commercial-free version jumping to $89.99 per month from the current $82.99.

In the US alone, Disney’s streaming portfolio now has grown to include so many options and tiers that the company needs a table to clearly differentiate all that’s available. Here’s the one it included in a press email today, now listing the upcoming “Duo Premium” plan alongside the rest that’s currently on offer.

The “Duo Basic” costs $10 less, but that means putting up with ads when using either service. Neither allows customers to pay up front for an annual plan, indicating that even these prices could be subject to change in the coming months.

Disney also today revealed that it’s going to get stricter about password sharing between its services and announced that the with-ads tier of Disney Plus will be rolling out “in select markets across Europe and in Canada beginning November 1st” after a successful launch in the US.





