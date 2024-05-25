DISNEY+ subscribers have been warned of a price hike as a special deal comes to an end.

The streaming service has proved a major success since its launch in 2020.

But customers who invested earlier this year are set to face a setback in the cost of their subscription.

Those who took advantage of Disney+’s limited-time offer at the start of 2024 will have been paying just £1.99 per month to access the streaming platform, Cordbusters reports.

Introduced to “soften the blow” for the ad-supported tier following the recent price increase, the discounted race was much welcomed by fans.

It ran from February 29 to March 14, 2024, offering a discounted price for the first three months.

However, everyone who took advantage of the offer will soon be required to pay the standard £4.99 per month – although the exact date of the price increase depends on when you signed up.

For those who subscribed on February 29, the promotional period ends on May 29, with the regular price coming into effect from May 30.

If you signed up on the last day of the offer (March 14) your discounted rate will continue until June 14, after which the £4.99 monthly fee will take effect.

The cheapest of the three-tiered structure, which was introduced in November 2023 to much confusion, customers with ad-supported streaming can watch on up to two devices at once.

However, the pricing restructure means that Disney+ subscribers in the UK can also drop the ads by paying a little bit extra a month.

For Disney+ Standard, customers can watch without the interruption of ads for £7.99 per month or £79.90 annually.

If you really want to go all out, then you can experience all your favourite shows and movies in 4k and stream on four devices at one time for £10.99 per month or £109.90 annually.

As with all options, you will save yourself further money by paying annually – even if this means paying a lump sum up front.

For example, the Disney+ standard subscription works out at £6.60 per month if you pay for a full year in advance.

By paying £109.90 for the premium tier, you’ll find yourself paying £9.15 per month.

For both tiers, this means you’re getting 12 months for the price of ten.

From Disney to Marvel and Pixar to Star Wars, Disney+ has endless content to keep you entertained.

