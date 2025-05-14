Your bank won’t be happy with your last-minute Disney World plans! A Florida dad learnt this the hard way. Craig Stowell, a YouTuber from West Palm Beach in Florida, took his family to Disney World during Easter weekend—costing him $1391.91 for a single day.

Despite being a resident of Florida and eligible for discounts, the father-of-three said the expense felt more like the price of a first car than that of a fun-day out. The majority of the cost—$974—went towards a single-day ticket for him, his wife, and the three kids, which includes a child under 10. The additional expenses included nearly $350 for food and drinks and $30 for parking.

As per a USA Today report, the prices were higher because of the holiday weekend surcharge, which added to the shock of the family.

Florida man felt like cash cow at Disney World

In a viral TikTok video and later during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Craig expressed his frustration over the value of experience. The attractions were crowded and had longer wait times, he noted. The YouTuber added that the cost of optional upgrades like Lightning Lane passes (which cost approximately $400) made him question the return on investment.

He remarked that if one derives average cost per ride, the excursion was not worth it. As per him, Disney is targeting vacationers who plan multi-day visits over local families seeking shorter trips.

Live Events



Also Read : Max gets rebranded as HBO Max: Does Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision affect subscribers?

Disney World’s holiday pricing hikes confirmed for Memorial Day weekend

Reportedly, Disney has also confirmed that the ticket prices will again surge during the Memorial Day weekend. The ticket prices for May 24 will likely range from $159 to $184, depending on the park.Families like Stowell’s will likely have to pay around $947.87 just for entry, excluding the food, parking, or upgrade costs.

How to save on Disney World trips

Craig advised others to avoid holiday weekends and plan their Disney World trips in advance instead. Meanwhile, Florida residents can benefit from deals like Summer Magic Ticket, which brings down the cost to $60. The non-residents, too, can access discounts through limited-time offers like the Three-day, Three-park Ticket, excluding Magic Kingdom.

However, Stowell expressed that Disney’s pricing is shifting away from affordability. He said that the park wants tourists to visit for multiple days and spend big. His viral video resonated with families that are facing similar struggles. This sparked discussion over accessibility and pricing fairness of major parks like Disney World.

Also Read : Lorde presale, tickets: Ultrasound World Tour schedule, pre-sale begins today; here’s how to secure tickets at lowest rates



FAQs

