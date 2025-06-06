



With Universal’s (CCZ) successful opening of its new park, Epic Universe, only a few days ago, Disney knew it had to act quickly to outdo its strongest rival and prevent fans from switching sides.

Although no one is more loyal to a single company than Disney devotees, a little friendly competition is always good. More competition is even better, since it often means upgrades are on the horizon.

Since its inception in 1923, Disney (DIS) has always been ahead of its time, developing innovations that mix storytelling and technology to create one-of-a-kind immersive experiences. These innovations have made Disney a multimedia giant and inspired a massive fan base.

After all, Disney is “the happiest place on Earth.”

Because Disney knows how committed its customers are, it’s giving them their theme-park fix, revealing massive updates coming to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

And these new details are juicier than ever.

Disney reveals details about a new park addition. Image Source: Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

Disney unveils more exciting details about its upcoming land

New rides and sections are always coming to Walt Disney World in Orlando, but this time, it’s getting an entire new land inside its Magic Kingdom park, marking its largest expansion ever.

This new land will be called Piston Peak National Park, and it will feature the beloved “Cars” film trilogy, which has been an iconic Disney franchise since the first movie’s release in 2006.

The land is inspired by Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and other American national parks and will be filled with wilderness, mountains, trees, and waterfalls to create a more immersive experience.

The best part about this massive addition is that two new rides will be built, one family-friendly and one more thrilling. Both rides will also have indoor queues, which is a relief for those visiting during the hot Florida summers.

Disney delivers devastating news

Although this expansion is exciting, especially for “Cars” fans, it also means that to create room for it, Disney needs to make some changes.

To give Piston Peak National Park enough space to develop, three other lands will have to permanently shut down. These lands include Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island, and the Liberty Square Riverboat, each of which will see its last day on July 7.

On a happier note, a new land always means new themed food and exciting merchandise, which Disney has mastered since opening the theme park in 1971.

No date has been set for the opening of Piston Peak National Park, but fans can only hope it is built quickly. With the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe, Disney might want to speed things up.

