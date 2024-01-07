Last year the Mouse House celebrated its 100th anniversary, which included opening Disney100: The Exhibition at London’s ExCel.

The attraction, which closes in just two weeks times, features over 250 magical artifacts and 14 interactive installations from the last century.

For British Disney fans, this is certainly a rare opportunity given that the studio is located thousands of miles away in Los Angeles and doesn’t have public lot tours.

But before we were invited to walk chronologically through the company’s history from its films to theme parks, attendees were welcomed by an AI Walt Disney in an introduction speech.

Only slightly uncanny valley, the recreation of a Hollywood legend who died almost 60 years ago felt like a glimpse into the future before we were invited to step back in time to the 1920s.