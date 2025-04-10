Disneyland’s Club 33 has long been touted as the theme park’s most exclusive and mysterious members-only club, but that’s changing as the “Happiest Place on Earth” opens up its member list.

Club 33’s allure is that members and staff don’t talk about the not-so-secret society openly hidden in New Orleans Square at Disneyland.

Club 33 stays on the down-low with discreet rules and even a dress code. But Disneyland is breaking those rules and sharing access to its Club 33 location within the Disneyland resort for the first time by advertising the club’s existence online and on the Disneyland app.

But don’t hold your breath. The wait list to join reportedly is several years long.

Demand for membership is so highly coveted that an Arizona husband and wife sued — but lost their bid — to regain entry into the club after the theme park revoked the couple’s membership because the husband was caught allegedly drunk in the park.

The club was founded by Walt Disney himself and, according to the theme park website, it offers various curated experiences for members, including access to exclusive dining locations at the Disneyland resort.

Located next to the Blue Bayou restaurant, the club takes its name from its 33 Royal St. address in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square. A “33” sign on a locked green door signals the entrance to the mysterious club.

It was inspired by the VIP lounges Walt Disney experienced at the 1964 New York World’s Fair where “It’s a Small World” and “Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln” debuted.

The private club opened its doors in 1967. Celebrities who belong to the club include Tom Hanks, Christina Aguilera and Elton John, Eater reported.

Club 33 was the only restaurant and bar in the theme park that served alcohol until Oga’s Cantina opened in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.

But being a member of Club 33 comes at a high price: as much as $50,000 for the initiation fee as well as an annual membership fee of $15,000 or higher, depending on the membership level.

How can you join Club 33?

You have to express interest in a Club 33 membership by filling out an online form.

You’ll be asked to provide your name, address, phone number and email address.

Submitting a form doesn’t mean you’ll be automatically become a member.

“If the opportunity presents itself, Club 33 may contact you,” according to the website.

How Club 33 leadership decides which people to offer membership to is up to their “sole discretion.”

You’ll only hear from the club as opportunities become available.